Kadoka wears down New Underwood for 30-14 win

New Underwood got off to a good start on its home turf against Kadoka Area, but the Kougars wore the Tigers down in the second half and pulled away for a 30-14 win Friday night.

The Tigers started the scoring after Cole Knuppe hit Emmitt Richter on a screen pass and Richter fired a pass to a wide open Kale Crowser. Crowser, a freshman receiver, took the ball deep into Kadoka Area territory before Richter scored one play later to give New Underwood a 6-0 lead.

Kadoka Area finally got on the scoreboard about halfway through the second quarter when Tyus Williams scored from 3 yards out and the 2-point conversion gave the Kougars an 8-6 lead with 7:31 left in the half.

That score held up through intermission when rain arrived in New Underwood. Kadoka Area got the ball to start the second half and drove for a quick score when Reece Ohrtman rumbled 47 yards for a touchdown. The 2-point attempt failed and the Kougars led 14-6, which held entering the final frame.

The Kougars scored again on the first play of the fourth quarter. A long run by Williams set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Gabriel Fauske. A pass to Jonathon MacFeat secured the 2-point conversion and Kadoka led 22-6 early.