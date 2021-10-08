 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kadoka wears down New Underwood for 30-14 win
alert
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Kadoka wears down New Underwood for 30-14 win

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

New Underwood got off to a good start on its home turf against Kadoka Area, but the Kougars wore the Tigers down in the second half and pulled away for a 30-14 win Friday night.

The Tigers started the scoring after Cole Knuppe hit Emmitt Richter on a screen pass and Richter fired a pass to a wide open Kale Crowser. Crowser, a freshman receiver, took the ball deep into Kadoka Area territory before Richter scored one play later to give New Underwood a 6-0 lead.

Kadoka Area finally got on the scoreboard about halfway through the second quarter when Tyus Williams scored from 3 yards out and the 2-point conversion gave the Kougars an 8-6 lead with 7:31 left in the half. 

That score held up through intermission when rain arrived in New Underwood. Kadoka Area got the ball to start the second half and drove for a quick score when Reece Ohrtman rumbled 47 yards for a touchdown. The 2-point attempt failed and the Kougars led 14-6, which held entering the final frame.

The Kougars scored again on the first play of the fourth quarter. A long run by Williams set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Gabriel Fauske. A pass to Jonathon MacFeat secured the 2-point conversion and Kadoka led 22-6 early.

A halfback pass from Fauske to MacFeat from six yards out extended the Kadoka lead to 30-6 late in the game. 

New Underwood wasn't done, though. Cody Flint took a low short kickoff and returned it inside the 5-yard line. Richter scored on a third down sweep and Knuppe hit Cash Albers for the two-point play to make the final score 30-14 Kougars.

Kadoka Area (4-3) travels to White River on Friday for its regular season finale, while New Underwood (3-3) hosts Wall.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 5
Local

Your Two Cents for Oct. 5

The real responsibility for fixing the sinkholes at Hideaway Hills should be squarely on the shoulders of the state of South Dakota that allow…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 7
Local

Your Two Cents for Oct. 7

Instead of focusing on improving our educational system to provide top-tier education to our children, South Dakota is laser focused on provid…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 6
Local

Your Two Cents for Oct. 6

Since our Public Works director is all over the board on the condition of our streets, the Council should initiate a study of the monetary val…

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News