Kadoka woman, man identified as murder-suicide victims

East Saint Patrick Street, South Valley Drive

The Rapid City Police Department showed a large presence at an apparent murder-suicide incident outside of a business located in the area of E. Saint Patrick Street and S. Valley Drive on Saturday. 

 Photo courtesy Rapid City Police Department

Police have identified the victim in last Saturday's murder-suicide as Cassandra Clark of Kadoka, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

Clark, 36, was shot by Jesse Huffman, Jr., 46, also of Kadoka, the release states. Huffman then took his own life.

The two were living together at the time of their deaths and have no history of domestic orders in place between them, the release states. 

Huffman's brother, John, is currently serving a life sentence in state prison for killing their father, Jesse Huffman, Sr., in 2003.

The murder-suicide was reported around 7:40 p.m. outside of Valley Sports Bar and Grill located at 1865 S. Valley Drive in Rapid City. 

The manager of the sports bar told the Journal that the couple had not entered the establishment at any point that night and the two were unfamiliar to the bar's staff and patrons.  

