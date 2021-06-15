Kadoka's Dylan Riggins injured at CNFR in Casper

The crowd applauded and the rodeo continued shortly after with Dean Thompson, the last bareback competitor of the section.

“All I can do is try to hit a reset trigger because a lot of guys, it sets a negative trend if someone gets in an accident a lot of the times,” the Western Texas College sophomore said. “And you have to be the breakup right there, so it’s just a reset on my brain. I have to say, ‘All right,’ and kind of put myself in a state that it’s time to ride.”

Thompson recorded an 80.5, the best score of either section of bareback bronc riding Monday.

“I did notice after the 8 seconds I think subconsciously a little bit my brain was like, ‘All right, time to just step off,’” he said. “Because I did get tossing in my hand a little bit and a lot of times you can end up getting bucked down after the whistle right there. But for the 8 seconds, it was just game time.”

Added McBride, the Panola College rider: “Everybody is going to think about stuff like that, but you’ve got to think that all I can do is what I’m in control of. Things like that, I have no control over it.”

