Kael Delzer scores twice in 3rd period as Sabres beat Great Falls

With Friday night's North American Tier III Hockey League matchup between Frontier Division foes the Badlands Sabres and the Great Falls Americans deadlocked, Kael Delzer found a way to lead his team to victory.

The Rapid City native, who was among the first three players signed to the new junior hockey team in June, broke the third-period tie with a goal more than halfway through the third period before sealing the game with an empty-netter to give the Sabres a 4-2 win in their inaugural meeting with the Americans this season in Great Falls, Montana.

In addition to his pair of goals, Delzer added an assist to round out a three-point performance on the night, while Zach Vockler had one goal and two assists, Keagon Holloway added a goal and Seth Stock and Adam Kahpeaysewat both chipped in assists. Maxim Currie stopped 63 of 65 shots.

The Sabres (8-10-1) got on the board first when Holloway scored at 4:20 of the first period, just his second goal of the season, with assists by Vockler and Stock.

Before the game broke for the first intermission, however, the Americans (9-9-3) evened the contest at 1-1 when Daniel Crutcher scored with 25 seconds remaining in the frame.

Vockler got his goal at 7:29 of the middle frame on a power play to put Badlands back ahead, 2-1, but Great Falls answered at 10:29 with Crutcher's second goal of the night to make it 2-2 heading into the third period.

Delzer gave the Sabres their final lead at 10:40 before clinching the win with his empty-netter at 19:18. Currie picked up his third assist of the season on the score.

The Sabres and Americans will meet again Saturday for the second of two meetings this weekend.

