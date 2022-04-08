Kahler, Bison run away with girls title at Elks Invite; Wall wins boys event

Colder weather and high winds afforded area golf teams limited time outside to prepare for the start of the season.

The conditions improved significantly, however, for play in the Elks Challenge Friday at Rapid City Elks Golf Course, and golfers took full advantage.

Allison Kahler and Bison led the way on the girls side as they embarked on a campaign to avenge their second-place team finish at the Class B State Tournament last season.

Kahler, the defending Region 6B champion, said her team entered the tournament with a chip on their shoulder.

“Our girls are hoping for big things this year and we’ve been hoping for it and working for it,” she said. “Coach says we have unfinished business and we are going to finish it this year.”

The junior claimed the top spot in the girls competition as she shot an 87, seven spots ahead of Rapid City Christian’s Hayden Thorton.

Kahler started strong with a 41 on the front nine but ran into trouble with a nine on the 12th hole before she settled in and finished with a 46 on the back end.

“My round didn’t start out the greatest,” Kahler said. “But I kept my mental game in check and finished the best I could. I was just thinking about doing my best. There’s nothing I can do but my own best.”

The recovery did not surprise head coach Jeffrey Johnson.

“That’s her, she stays tough,” Johnson said. “She’s mentally tough and doesn’t get rattled. That’s how good she is. She’s that competitive, and never gives up.”

Bison finished with three girls in the top five, as Ella and Greta Anderson finished fourth and fifth with a 97 and 100, respectively. The Cardinals bested second place White River by 36 strokes. The Tigers shot a 320.

“I saw lots of good and lots of positives,” Johnson said. “There was a little rust at the start but they came alive here at the end and did pretty good. I was really proud of them, they battled through and finished well.”

Rapid City Christian left the course pleased with Thorton’s play, as the eighth grader put together a solid showing in the season-opener.

“She is just athletic,” Lady Comets head coach Logan Torve said. “We had one practice total before the competition, so she basically rolled out of bed and finished second as an eighth grader.”

White River’s Karlie Cameron rounded out the girls top five, shooting a 95.

Bison enters a lull in its schedule before returning to action at Philip on April 22.

Newell's Vanderboom wins as Wall claims top spot in boys play

Wall finished atop the boys leaderboard, shooting 264 behind a solid second-place performance by Reid Hansen.

Newell’s Chase Vanderboom claimed the top spot in individual play by eight strokes, in spite of the difficulty of the course.

“It was kind of a tough course,” the senior said. “There are penalty areas everywhere and it’s hard to get into areas that are tough. I just had to keep it straight in the fairway and work on my short game.

Vanderboom shot a 38 on the front nine before closing out the back half with a 40, finishing with a 78.

“There were a lot of tough kids out here who were hard to beat on a tough course,” Vanderboom said. “But I swung well enough and played well enough.”

Hansen shot an 86 for the Eagles to finish second, but was disappointed after finishing with a nine on his final hole. Wall head coach Chad Walker attributed his angst to the competitive edge of his senior linksman.

In the end, both left content in the team effort as Hansen and Emmet Dinger (fifth place with an 88) both finished in the top five to capture the team title at the Elks Invite.

“We’re trying to take off from where we left off last year,” Walker said. “We had good luck last year to win the conference and districts. To win the first tournament out of the gate sets the table for the remainder of the season. Our kids shot well.”

