Kandolin opens state match play in fifth place
STATE GOLF

Kandolin opens state match play in fifth place

Alex Kandolin of Rapid City finished in fifth place after the qualifying round of the SDGA Match Play Championships Thursday at the Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.

Kandolin finished with a 78, six strokes over par. Hallie Getz of Pierre finished with a 72, followed by Lauren Tims of Sioux Falls at 74, Shannon McDonald of Sioux Falls was third with a 77 with Tavia Rutherford of Sioux Falls in fourth place, also with a 77.

Natalie Young of Rapid City shot an 80 for eighth place, while Marna Raburn of Rapid City was ninth with an 80.

In the men's division, Sam Batta of Watertown finished with a 68, four under par, one stroke ahead of Ryan Jansa of Sioux Falls and Lance Collins of Whitewood. Jeff Meyerink of Mitchell was fourth with a 70 and Bryce Hammer of Sioux Falls is fifth with a 70. Tyler Evenson of Hermosa finished 10th with a 72.

Matches start at 6 a.m. (MT) Friday and both divisions will play two matches.

