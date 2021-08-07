 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kandolin tied for 1st at SDGA state Amateur Championships
LOCAL GOLF

Kandolin tied for 1st at SDGA state Amateur Championships

{{featured_button_text}}

St. Thomas More graduate and South Dakota State sophomore Alex Kandolin will go into the third round of the SDGA State amateur championships Sunday in a tie for first place.

Kandolin and Aberdeen's Lani Potter, a SDSU junior, lead the way at one-over par 146. Kandolin had the lead after Friday's first round with a 70, but shot a 76 on Saturday. Potter, meanwhile, did it the opposite, with a 76 Friday and 70 on Saturday.

Rapid City Stevens graduate  Natalie Young bounced back from a tough 81 Friday with a 74 Saturday and stands in fifth place with a 155. Reese Jansa of Sioux Falls is third with a 147 and Emily St. Aubin from Ashley is third with a 149.

In the men's competition, Will Grevlos of Sioux Falls has been consistent with two 70s for a 140, but is just one stroke ahead of Liam Georgiadis of Brookings with a 141 (72-69) and two strokes ahead of Brodie Hullinger of Brookings with a 142 (74-68).

Jack Lundin of Sioux Falls is third with a 143, while Lucas Schaefbauer of Aberdeen and Jack Tanner of Brookings are tied for fifth with 144s.

St. Thomas More graduate Nick Lust had a tough Saturday after shooting a 70 Friday and just one stroke off of the pace. He finished with a 77 Saturday and is in a four-way tie for 14th place at 148.

The leaders of both men's and women's championships will tee off at about noon (Mt).

SDGA State Amateur Championships

Saturday

Men

1 Will Grevlos, Sioux Falls;-4, 70-70--140

2 Liam Georgiadis, Brookings;-3, 72-69--141

3 Brodie Hullinger, Brookings;-2, 74-68--142

4 Jack Lundin, Sioux Falls;-1, 70-73--143

T5 Lucas Schaefbauer, Aberdeen;E, 73-71--144

T5 Jack Tanner, Brookings;,E 70-74--144

7 Russell Pick, Mitchell;1, 71-74-145

T8 Ryan Jansa, Sioux Falls;2, 72-74--146

T8 Michael Hoxter, Sioux Falls;2, 73-73--146

T8 Bryce Hammer, Sioux Falls;2, 73-73--146

Women

1 Lani Potter, Aberdeen;2, 76-70--146

2 Alex Kandolin, Rapid City;2, 70-76--146

3 Reese Jansa, Sioux Falls;3, 73-74--147

4 Emily St. Aubin, Ashley;5, 75-74--149

5 Natalie Young, Rapid City;11, 81-74--155

6 Julie Jansa, Sioux Falls;12, 78-78--156

7 Liz Duncan, Sioux Falls;13, 79-78--157

T8 Lauren Sutcliffe, Sioux Falls;13, 81-76--157

T8 Masy Mock, Mitchell;13, 78-79--157

10 Lauren Tims, Sioux Falls;15, 77-82--159

Kandolin_Alex_2019_Web

Kandolin
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for August 5
Local

Your Two Cents for August 5

So fire and police employees get a $1,000 bonus for COVID? Must be nice to have kept your job through this pandemic and receive a reward for k…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News