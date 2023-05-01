A 19-year-old Rapid City man was sentenced to 30 years Monday for firing a gun at several teenagers inside a vehicle near the Central States Fairgrounds in August 2022.

A Pennington County jury found Kasey Arehart guilty of three counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharge of a firearm at a vehicle, in less than four hours of deliberations March 8. Each crime carries a statutory maximum of 15 years in the state penitentiary and up to a $30,000 fine.

Judge Craig Pfeifle gave Arehart four concurrent 15-year sentences with five years suspended on each aggravated assault count. For the discharge of a firearm conviction, he sentenced Arehart to 15 years with 10 suspended to run consecutive to the aggravated assault sentences.

All considered, Arehart is looking at 30 years — 15 years in prison and 15 suspended — for crimes Pfeifle said resulted from a "critical lack of judgement" on Arehart's part.

"I do think you present a danger to the community," Pfeifle said before stating he didn't believe a probationary sentence would be appropriate for Arehart, who had "shown an inability to be trusted in the community."

Arehart's defense attorney, John Rusch, characterized the teenager as "probably the smartest" client he's represented and "really the kind of kid I wish I had." He said Arehart has spent his time in jail reading science novels, and the two were discussing quantum physics ahead of sentencing.

"I don't want anyone to fear Kasey. He's not a violent individual," Rusch said.

The state's remarks contrasted Rusch's. Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Olivia Siglin asked the judge to sentence Arehart to a total of 35 years, 10 years consecutive on each aggravated assault and five on the firearm discharge conviction.

Siglin said it was "nothing short of a miracle" the case wasn't a homicide. She credited the miracle to the "quick thinking" of the teens in the vehicle, who testified they pinned Arehart's arm to the doorframe and drove in circles in the parking lot as Arehart fired the gun into the car before dropping it and falling from the side of the vehicle.

Exactly why Arehart pulled a gun on the three teens is opaque. According to testimony, someone in Arehart's friend group had thrown a corndog stick at one of the teens in the victims' group of seven earlier that evening. There may have been some past tensions between some members of one group and the other, but exactly why was not made clear during the trial.

After getting his gun from his vehicle, Arehart walked up to the vehicle with the three teens and said something along the lines of "let me see what you got up in here" before sticking the gun through the open window of the back passenger door and firing several times, according to victim testimony.

When Arehart took the stand during trial, he said he took the gun out to "de-escalate the situation."

Arehart also spoke on his behalf at sentencing. He said he was glad no one was injured and he felt like an embarrassment to himself, his family and his community.

"I don't want anyone to fear me, as that is not who I am," said Arehart.

Siglin said Arehart had not expressed any concern for the victims, and his concern centered around how the case affected him.

Rusch took "great exception" with the court's framing, stating the state failed to play a portion of a jail phone call where Arehart told his mother he messed up and wanted to plead guilty.

One victim attended the sentencing, and victims' parents were also in attendance. Arehart had over a dozen people sitting in support of him in the courtroom.

Arehart and his defense attorney said he intends to finish high school and get a job once he's released so he can pay his mother for lawyer fees.

"I'm going to find a way to graduate or get my GED," Arehart said.

The court ordered Arehart to pay $116.50 in court costs for each count, $91.50 in grand jury transcript costs and $210.36 in restitution to the owner of the vehicle parked beside the victims, which was shot.