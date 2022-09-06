Kaylee Lancial, Douglas down Hill City in straight sets

HILL CITY — Douglas trailed Hill City at the end of both the first and second sets and faced set point six times, but fought back to down the Rangers 3-0 Tuesday at Hill City Gym.

The Patriots entered the match losing six of their last seven matches and four straight away from home. None of that mattered on Tuesday, thought, as the Patriots won 26-24, 27-25, 25-14 to complete the sweep of the Rangers.

It marked the first Douglas win over Hill City since Sept. 20, 2016 and its first win at Hill City Gym since Sept. 24, 2013.

“These girls have really come a long way,” Douglas head coach Sarah Tucker said. “Their mental aspect to volleyball and confidence have really changed 100%. It’s been huge for us to get them to believe they can compete in every game. They are a great team and just have to keep going.”

Douglas bookended all three sets with stellar play. The Patriots outscored the Rangers 18-12 in the first 10 points and in the last 10 points of each set.

Hill City head coach Allison Henderson said the difference in the match boiled down to confidence, attitude and communication on the court.

“That’s really what it comes down to,” Henderson said. “I’ve said it before and will say it again, I think we are a fully capable team. I think we were pretty evenly matched. But it came down to who wanted it more, and they worked harder than us.”

The Rangers are back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Rapid City Christian.

Tucker’s daughter, Kaylee Lancial, proved exceptional in the Patriots win. The sophomore finished the match with 15 kills and three aces.

“This is going to help us a lot,” the sophomore said. “I know they’re a good team and if we can show up for this, we can show up for the rest of our games.”

Lancial also finished the match behind the line for Douglas’ final two points in the third set to clinch the victory.

“Well she’s my daughter, so it’s pretty cool,” Tucker said. “It’s nice to see her play well and to see the rest of the team play well. They just tore it up and she had a really good game, so I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Throughout the match, Tucker reminded her team to win battles of five points at a time. The pacing proved key for the Patriots against the Rangers and kept them from thinking too far ahead.

“We don’t think in terms of the end result,” Tucker said. “We take it in increments of five. Once we get to five, we have to get to 10, 15, 20 and 25. All we have to do is slow it down and play point to point or we think about the end and get ahead of ourselves.”

Douglas started strong in the opening set and jumped out to an early 9-4 lead. Hill City stormed back and earned a match point serve up 24-23, but the Patriots nabbed the final three points to claim a 26-24 set win.

In the second set, the two squads battled back and forth before the Rangers went on a run at the end of the set. Hill City trailed by three and scored eight of nine points to take a 24-21 lead and earn another set point.

But the Patriots refused to back down and scored six of seven points down the stretch to fend off four Hill City set points.

In the third set, Douglas jumped out to a 10-3 advantage and cruised to a 25-14 win to close out the match and seal the straight-sets victory.

The Patriots return to the court at 7 p.m. next Tuesday at Rapid City Central.