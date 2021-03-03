Keeble, Sayler named to All-Region team

Senior Erica Keeble and sophomore Jenna Sayler earned All-Region honors for South Dakota Mines announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Tuesday.
To earn All-Region honors, an athlete must be one of the top-5 individuals in their events in their respective region. In addition, each member of a region's top-3 relay team was selected for the distinction. Top Regional Performers (TRPs) are denoted with an asterisk.
"Erica and Jenna had an outstanding indoor season and it's great to see their efforts paying off," said Hardrocker head coach Steve Johnson. "The South Central Region is probably the most competitive in all of NCAA Division II."
Keeble earned top honors at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Championships last week in the women's pole vault event. She cleared a height of 3.71 meters which gave her a third-straight RMAC event championship and top honors in the region.
Sayler took second place in the women's weight throw, which was also the second-best throw in the region, with a toss of 17.01 meters.
The eight regions used in NCAA DII are the Atlantic Region, Central Region, East Region, Midwest Region, South Region, South Central Region, Southeast Region and West Region.
Also, only athletes from USTFCCCA member institutions are eligible for the award.
Schaefer qualifies for NCAA Indoor nationals
The Augustana track and field teams are sending nine individuals, including Rapid City Stevens graduate Elizabeth Schaefer, and a relay team to Birmingham, Alabama, March 11-13, to compete in the NCAA Division II Championships.
Schaefer, a sophomore, will compete in the pentathlon. She had a strong showing at the NSIC Championships last weekend, setting personal bests in three of her five events, as she defended her title from last year. She set a new personal best in the pentathlon with 3,709 points. Schaefer’s converted score of 3,731 ranks her eighth in the nation.
Also competing at nationals for the Vikings will be senior Mearah Miedema, in the high jump; junior Tyl Woelber, in the heptathlon; sophomore Lawrence Lokonobei, in the 60-meter hurdles; senior Austin Miller, in the 800-meter run and the mile; sophomore Patty Jo English, in the mile; junior Nicolette Schmidt, in the mile; junior Callin Naddy, in the mile and senior Meagan Schenk, in the mile.
The medley relay team will consist of English, sophomore Sydney Mudgett, Naddy Jr. and Schmidt.