Keeble, Sayler named to All-Region team

Senior Erica Keeble and sophomore Jenna Sayler earned All-Region honors for South Dakota Mines announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Tuesday.

To earn All-Region honors, an athlete must be one of the top-5 individuals in their events in their respective region. In addition, each member of a region's top-3 relay team was selected for the distinction. Top Regional Performers (TRPs) are denoted with an asterisk.

"Erica and Jenna had an outstanding indoor season and it's great to see their efforts paying off," said Hardrocker head coach Steve Johnson. "The South Central Region is probably the most competitive in all of NCAA Division II."

Keeble earned top honors at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Championships last week in the women's pole vault event. She cleared a height of 3.71 meters which gave her a third-straight RMAC event championship and top honors in the region.

Sayler took second place in the women's weight throw, which was also the second-best throw in the region, with a toss of 17.01 meters.

The eight regions used in NCAA DII are the Atlantic Region, Central Region, East Region, Midwest Region, South Region, South Central Region, Southeast Region and West Region.