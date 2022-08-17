Keegan Iverson returns to Rush

The Rapid City Rush announced on Wednesday that forward Keegan Iverson has been signed to a contract for the 2022-23 season.

Iverson returns to Rapid City, where he appeared in 23 games during the 2021-22 season and recorded three goals and six assists.

He joined the Rush in February via a trade with the Indy Fuel, where he had put up three assists in 20 games played. Iverson also appeared in two games in the AHL in the 2021-22 season with the Ontario Reign, where he had one assist.

“I’m excited to get back with the boys and coaching staff and to put on our work boots for a big year,” Iverson said.

Iverson is entering his third season as a pro. He previously appeared in 11 games for Ontario in the AHL and 35 in the ECHL for the Manchester Monarchs in 2017-18, following the conclusion his major junior career in the WHL with the Portland Winterhawks.

Iverson then moved to the collegiate ranks and played parts of three seasons for Mount Royal University in Calgary, where he was a teammate of Rush defenseman Tyson Helgesen.

“When Keegan joined us via a trade last season, he was exactly what we were looking for with our playoff push,” Rush head coach and general manager Scott Burt said. “He plays a heavy game and we see him building on his success from last season. This will be a big season for him as he has focused all summer to prepare for the year.”