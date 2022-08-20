Kellan Scott scores 5 goals as Spearfish dominates Mitchell; Kernel girls too much for shorthanded Spartans

SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s Kellan Scott netted five goals as the Spartans blanked Mitchell 7-0 Saturday afternoon at Black Hills Energy Sports Complex.

The junior recorded a hat trick in the first half with goals in the 26th, 31st and 35th minutes. In the second half, Scott added goals in the 49th and 73rd minutes.

“He did the same thing he has been doing all year,” Spartans head coach Jim Hill said. “He gives us a presence in there and if you just give him a foot to shoot he will shoot.”

After Scott scored his final goal he trotted back towards the Spearfish sideline, smiled and signaled "five" with his hand.

The midfielder said he was pleased with his offensive performance but credited his defense for shutting down the Kernels.

Spearfish (2-2) dominated Mitchell (0-2-1) from the outset of the contest and held the visitors without a shot until late in the second half. The Spartans outshot the Kernels 35-2 in the match.

“It’s definitely good,” Scott said. “I think it all starts with the defensive. From the goalie to the defensive line, we went up and all worked together defensively and offensively.”

The Spartans’ dominance in the contest revealed itself most clearly in their ability to win battles for 50-50 balls.

Hill said that his team’s ability to control the possession with solid headers proved the biggest factor in the victory.

“Any time you can win those 50-50 balls, it usually gauges who wins,” Hill said. “If you can win the most flighted balls you are going to win the game.”

Spearfish failed to score on its first 14 shot attempts before Brody Janvrin sent a corner kick off the boot of Scott in the 26th minute to give his team a 1-0 advantage.

The Spartans quickly doubled their lead when Scott booted a penalty kick in the bottom left corner past the diving Kernels goalie to make it 2-0 in the 31st minute.

In the 35th minute, Scott buried another penalty kick top-shelf to give Spearfish a 3-0 lead at halftime. The junior said that PK was his favorite goal of the day.

“The one PK where I gutted it down the middle was probably my favorite because it felt like a goal kick,” Scott said. “That’s the one that stood out the most.”

Spearfish wasted no time in the second half when Coy Hamilton rolled a goal past the Mitchell keeper to make it 4-0 in the 48th minute.

Scott struck again in the 49th minute with a well struck ball off the goalies hand to make it 5-0.

In the 53rd minute, Tayte Schatz dribbled past the Mitchell defense and beat the keeper top shelf to give Spearfish a 6-0 advantage.

Scott capped off his stellar afternoon in the 73rd minute with another PK goal, after a Mitchell handball in the 6-yard box, to round out the 7-0 victory.

Spearfish returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday against O’Gorman at McEneaney Field in Sioux Falls.

Mullenmeister, Mitchell too much for shorthanded Spearfish

SPEARFISH — Mia Mullenmeister scored all four goals for Mitchell in a 4-1 win over Spearfish Saturday at Black Hills Energy Sports Complex.

The Spartans (1-3) led 2-1 at halftime, but Mullenmeister recorded three goals in the final 33 minutes of the contest to earn a road victory for the Kernels (3-1).

Spearfish head coach Justin Griffith said the loss had just as much to do with his team not finishing as Mitchell capitalizing on opportunities.

“We just couldn’t finish,” Griffith said. “Sometimes it was shot selection and sometimes it was where the shot was placed. It’s just something we have to work on and I don’t know if there was any secret to it other than we just didn’t hit our shots.”

Spearfish outshot Mitchell 26-18 in the contest, but went scoreless in the final 62 minutes and 57 seconds of the match.

Several Spartans players missed time in the contest, including three girls who left the field after taking well-struck balls to the head. Griffith hopes to be back at full strength soon.

“I legitimately lost count (of how many girls left the game),” he said. “We had five or six that left with injuries and we were missing two or three, coming in, that would’ve started or played significant minutes. It certainly impacted us and we have to get healthy to be ready to go next week.”

Spearfish struck first in the first minute when Brooke Peotter dribbled into the box and beat the Mitchell keeper to her left and gave the Spartans a 1-0 lead.

Mitchell answered in the second minute with Mullenmeister’s first goal to tie the score at 1-1.

The Spartans reclaimed a 2-1 advantage in the 17th minute when Kate Scharf scored on a rebound. Spearfish carried the one-goal lead into the halftime break.

In the second half, Mullenmeister scored goals in the 47th, 66th and 70th minute to cap her four-goal game and seal a 4-1 Mitchell victory.

“All in all, we just need to stay connected and play as a team,” Griffith said. “We haven’t been able to do that yet this year.”

Spearfish returns to action at 6 p.m. Friday against O’Gorman at McEneaney Field in Sioux Falls.