Kernels edge Raiders at RC Invite

After the match was delayed a half hour due to lightning, the Raiders scored first when Zack Williams found net in the 27th minute.

The Cavaliers, Sioux Falls newest school, answered less than a half minute later on a goal by Byron Ochoa Ochoa.

Ochoa Ochoa put the Cavaliers ahead in the 45th minute on a penalty kick and the hosts built a 3-1 lead on a goal from Garrett Boll in the 61st minute.

The Raiders tallied another goal less than a minute later when Trey Bradley lifted a free kick from 30 yards away over the outstretched hands of Cavs keeper Carter Locy.

“All in all, we matched up well with them,” Stevens’ coach Jeff Fierro said. “It was one of our better games in terms of staying connected, moving the ball around and getting in position for good shots.

Friday’s win by the Raiders over Sioux Falls Roosevelt came in the school’s 100th match since the school was sanctioned for soccer for the 2014 season. The win was also the 75th victory in those 100 matches (75-17-8).

The Raiders (4-2) will host Sturgis on Saturday.

SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 2, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Rough Riders used a pair of goals to pick up a win over Rapid City Central on Saturday.