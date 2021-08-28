Kernels edge Raiders at RC Invite

The Mitchell girls’ tennis team scored a narrow team victory at the Rapid City Invite as it edged Rapid City Stevens on Saturday.
The Kernels finished the two-day tournament with a score of 240 (94 doubles/146 singles), while the Raiders were a close second with 237.5 (98 doubles/139.5 singles).
Rapid City Christian took third place with 157.5, Brandon Valley earned fourth with 146.5 and Pierre rounded out the top five with 119.5.
St. Thomas More was sixth with 77, followed by Rapid City Central with 49.5, Spearfish with 43 and Sioux Falls Christian with 29.
Mitchell led the way with three individual winners, Stevens had two winners and the Comets finished with one.
The Kernals were led by Olivia Huber in Flight 2, Julia Platt in Flight 4 and Megan Mastel in Flight 6.
For the Raiders, Anna Mueller cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Amber Moller of Mitchell in Flight 3, while Emma Thurness defeated Syndey Reynolds of Mitchell 6-1, 6-0.
Ella Hancock paced Christian with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Michaele Jerke of Brandon Valley in Flight 1.
Boys Soccer
SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 3, RAPID CITY STEVENS 2: Sioux Falls Jefferson remained the only undefeated team in Class AA boys’ soccer, edging Rapid City Stevens Saturday morning in Sioux Falls.
After the match was delayed a half hour due to lightning, the Raiders scored first when Zack Williams found net in the 27th minute.
The Cavaliers, Sioux Falls newest school, answered less than a half minute later on a goal by Byron Ochoa Ochoa.
Ochoa Ochoa put the Cavaliers ahead in the 45th minute on a penalty kick and the hosts built a 3-1 lead on a goal from Garrett Boll in the 61st minute.
The Raiders tallied another goal less than a minute later when Trey Bradley lifted a free kick from 30 yards away over the outstretched hands of Cavs keeper Carter Locy.
“All in all, we matched up well with them,” Stevens’ coach Jeff Fierro said. “It was one of our better games in terms of staying connected, moving the ball around and getting in position for good shots.
Friday’s win by the Raiders over Sioux Falls Roosevelt came in the school’s 100th match since the school was sanctioned for soccer for the 2014 season. The win was also the 75th victory in those 100 matches (75-17-8).
The Raiders (4-2) will host Sturgis on Saturday.
SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 2, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Rough Riders used a pair of goals to pick up a win over Rapid City Central on Saturday.
After Roosevelt scored a goal early in the first half, neither team was able to find the net until after the break.
The Rough Riders broke that drought in the 54th minute and held on the rest of the way for the win.
Rapid City Central (1-3-2) will play at Sturgis on Thursday.
YANKTON 5, SPEARFISH 2: Yankton won its fourth consecutive match with a victory over the Spartans Saturday afternoon in Spearfish.
No other information was made available for this match.
The Spartans (3-2-1) will play at Belle Fourche Sept. 7.
ST. THOMAS MORE 6, JAMES VALLEY CHRISTIAN 0: The Cavaliers cruised to a win over James Valley Christian on Friday.
Aaron Nelson and Tom Solano paced STM with two goals apiece, while Garrett Kerkenbush and Will Green added one each.
The Cavaliers (3-1) will play at Belle Fourche on Tuesday.
Girls Soccer
RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 1: Rapid City Stevens netted a pair of second half goals on its way to a win over Sioux Falls Jefferson on Saturday.
Breanna Reagan gave the Raiders an early lead when she dribbled the ball around a pair of defenders and found the back of the net in the 20th minute.
In the opening minutes of the second half, the Cavaliers intercepted a pass and scored to tie the game at a goal apiece.
Stevens took over from there, starting with a Callie Connell header on a pass from Riley Schad.
Schad went on to score the final goal of the game on an assist from Leah Arnold in the 51st minute.
Rapid City Stevens (5-0-1) will play Sturgis on Saturday.
SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: Rapid City Central suffered its first loss of the season Saturday morning in Sioux Falls.
Despite falling behind by a goal early, the Cobblers began to gain some momentum before lightning caused an hour delay.
Unfortunately for Central, it couldn’t regain that momentum once play resumed as Roosevelt scored a goal before the half and another in the 61st minute.
The Cobblers (5-1) will look to bounce back Thursday at Sturgis.
WEST CENTRAL 6, ST. THOMAS MORE 0: West Central scored five goals in the first half as it cruised to a win over the Cavaliers on Saturday.
Rylee Haldeman paced the Trojans with two goals and two assists.
St. Thomas More (0-4) will play at Belle Fourche on Tuesday.
YANKTON 2, SPEARFISH 1: The Bucks edged Spearfish to pick up their second win in a row on Saturday.
No other information was made available for this match.
Spearfish (3-3) will play Belle Fourche Sept. 7.
Volleyball
PIERRE 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Governors earned a straight set victory over the Cobblers on Saturday.
Pierre took the first set 25-17, the second 25-20 and closed it out with a 25-13 third set win.
No statistics were made available for this match.
Rapid City Central (0-2) will play Rapid City Stevens on Tuesday.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 3, RAPID CITY STEVENS 2: The Golden Eagles earned a 15-13 win in the fifth set on their way to a hard-fought victory over the Raiders on Saturday.
Aberdeen Central took the first two sets 25-19 and 25-17, before Stevens battled back to win the next two 25-18 and 32-30.
No statistics were made available for this match.
Rapid City Stevens (0-1) will play Rapid City Central on Tuesday.
Cross Country
Scotties cruise at Wall Invite
The Philip cross country team topped the rest of the field on the girls’ and boys’ side of competition at the Wall Invite Saturday.
In the girls 5k, Presley Terkildsen led the way in 20 minutes, 37 seconds.
Meanwhile, Taylee Dartt of Wall was second (21:51.72), while Madilyn Wulf of New Underwood was third (22:19.31).
Wall teammates Miranda Poor Bear (fourth, 22:50.25) and Jayda Reinert (fifth, 25:20.46) rounded out the top five.
On the boys side the Scotties had the top four finishers, including Wakely Burns (17:55.59), Trey Larson (18:23.14), Tukker Boe (18:44.08) and Reese Henrie (19:11.21).
Wica Enos of New Underwood closed out the top five in 20:00.27.
Football
WATERTOWN 38, STURGIS 18: The Arrows rolled out to a big lead and stopped the Scoopers Saturday night at Woodle Field.
No other results were made available.
Sturgis travels to Tea Area next Friday and Watertown is at Sioux Falls Lincoln next Saturday.
POTTER COUNTY 58, NEWELL 8: Potter County scored 30 points in the opening quarter as it ran past Newell on Saturday.
Grant Luikens paced the Battlers as he went 5-for-7 for 226 yards and four touchdowns, while Seth Sharp finished with three catches for 133 yards and a touchdown.
Nate Randolph led the way for the Irrigators with three carries for 94 yards and a score.
Newell (0-2) will play at Lemmon/McIntosh on Friday
PARKER 26, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 0: The Pheasants picked up their first win of the season Saturday in Parker, handing the Comets their second loss.
No other results were made available.
Rapid City Christian, 0-2, is scheduled to face Hill City Friday, while Parker, 1-1, is at Bridgewater Emery/Ethan.
WALL 32, HARDING COUNTY 6: The Eagles earned their second win of the season Friday night as they ran past Harding County.
Cedar Amiotte scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter, including a 4-yard run and a 3-yard carry.
Amiotte added another 13-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and finished with 16 carries for 127 yards.
Burk Blasius completed nine passes for 111 yards and had nine carries for 58 yards and a touchdown.
Kelby Hett paced the Ranchers with nine completions for 130 yards and six carries for 31 yards and the team’s lone score.
Wall (2-0) will play at Kadoka Area on Friday, while Harding County (1-1) takes on New Underwood Sept. 9.