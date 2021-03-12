Kernels go to long ball to beat Cobblers

SIOUX FALLS -- Rapid City Central came out in Friday’s consolation round contest in the Class AA Girls State Tournament determined to shut down the Mitchell’s inside game.
Utilizing a zone defense, the Cobblers did so successfully for two and a half quarters before the Kernels responded with a barrage of 3-pointers in the second half to post a 48-40 win at the Sanford Pentagon.
“Macy Kempf is one of the best post players in South Dakota, and the first time we played them (48-41 loss in Rapid City), she really hurt us, so obviously we wanted to take that part away,” Cobbler coach Allen Bertram said. “We knew we would give up some outside shots and hoped they would be able to knock them down. In the first half that was effective, and in the second, they did a really good job of finding some open spots and hitting some big threes.”
Central led 17-16 at intermission following an evenly played first half in which points came at a premium and defense dominated. The Cobblers jumped out to a 27-21 advantage early in the period three, keyed by aggressive play in the paint and excellent free-throw shooting. Included in an 8-0 run were six consecutive free throws by Sadie Glade, Morgan Sullivan and Jordan Heckert, part of 14 straight charity stripe conversions before a miss.
“We were 17 of 20 from the line and it is what kept in the basketball game,” Bertram said. “We were really pleased with the girls being aggressive and attacking the rim and getting to the foul line.”
However, the seeming momentum shift to the Cobblers was short-lived as Mitchell’s Camryn Krogman quickly responded draining treys on the next two trips down the floor to knot the score at 27.
And after Allison Richards drained a 3-pointer for the Cobblers, Avia Haley continued the Kernel 3-point barrage knocking down two in quick succession, and followed with a short pull-up jay to put Mitchell up 35-30.
McKadyn Chasing Hawk answered for the Cobblers converting three free throws when fouled on a 3-point attempt and Josie Hill added another charity toss as Central closed to within a point at 35-34 to close out the third period.
Two more 3-balls by Krogman and Haley offset a Richards 3 as the Kernels padded the lead. Forced to play catchup, the Cobblers fell victim to missed shots and late turnovers and were unable to draw closer than five (45-40) in the waning moments.
“We shot 25 percent from the field and you can’t do that at a state tournament and expect to win games. The girls were doing everything you need to do defensively to win games,” Bertram added. “We did two of the three phases of the game really well today, but we had to be able to knock down some open shots.”
Heckert and Glade shared game honors for the Cobblers with 11 points apiece.
Krogman led the Kernels with 18 points all coming from beyond the arc as Mitchell converted 9 of 22 from 3-point land in the game.
With the loss, the Cobblers (11-11) will meet Aberdeen Central in the 7th place game at 11 a.m. (Mountain) on Saturday.