Kernels go to long ball to beat Cobblers

SIOUX FALLS -- Rapid City Central came out in Friday’s consolation round contest in the Class AA Girls State Tournament determined to shut down the Mitchell’s inside game.

Utilizing a zone defense, the Cobblers did so successfully for two and a half quarters before the Kernels responded with a barrage of 3-pointers in the second half to post a 48-40 win at the Sanford Pentagon.

“Macy Kempf is one of the best post players in South Dakota, and the first time we played them (48-41 loss in Rapid City), she really hurt us, so obviously we wanted to take that part away,” Cobbler coach Allen Bertram said. “We knew we would give up some outside shots and hoped they would be able to knock them down. In the first half that was effective, and in the second, they did a really good job of finding some open spots and hitting some big threes.”

Central led 17-16 at intermission following an evenly played first half in which points came at a premium and defense dominated. The Cobblers jumped out to a 27-21 advantage early in the period three, keyed by aggressive play in the paint and excellent free-throw shooting. Included in an 8-0 run were six consecutive free throws by Sadie Glade, Morgan Sullivan and Jordan Heckert, part of 14 straight charity stripe conversions before a miss.