Kernels run past Patriots in second half

The Mitchell Kernels overcame an opening three-and-out, but were basically unstoppable from that point on, running past the Douglas Patriots 55-28 Friday night in Class 11AA football at Dave Broadie Field at Patriot Stadium.
The Patriots hung tough with Mitchell until midway through the third quarter before the Kernels scored 20 unanswered points to break away in the season opener for both teams.
It was a case of quick scores for the Kernels and long drives for Douglas, as Mitchell led only 28-21 in the third period before the Patriots simply ran out of gas.
Mitchell took only 22 plays to score its first six touchdowns, while Douglas used 28 plays from scrimmage to score its first three.
"It is kind of demoralizing, especially when you have a lot of guys rotating," Douglas coach Dan Maciejczak said of those qick Mitchell scores. "Coach (Nathan Batteen) is doing a great job. We're working hard and doing some things, we just have to clean up some stuff. We have to have guys step up."
For Mitchell, Parker Phillips unofficially ran for 182 yards and a couple of scores, while Josh Grosdidier scored four times after the slow start.
"Offensively we did a tremendous job," Mitchell coach Kent VanOverschelde said. "Up front with Park Phillips and Josh Grosdidier at running back, we feel like we have a good run game. We managed things pretty well tonight."
The Kernels never trailed, but Douglas bounced back to tie the game twice in the first half, and trailed only 28-21 after a nice long third-quarter scoring drive early in the third.
"I felt like our ones for the most part were playing," Maciejczak said. "We got a little gassed, and part of that was our number twos haven't played much period. They got a lot of time, but a lot of rapid fire tonight. We found out that our twos have to work a lot harder. We're trying to fix some problems with moving some starters around, which isn't going to be our answer. You can't be a good AA team with 14 guys."
Mitchell got on the board first in the opening quarter on just a five-play drive, with Grosdidier scoring on a 4-yard run. Phillips did the heavy lifting with runs if 17 and 24 yards.
The Patriots came right back to tie the game at 7-7 on a 14-play, 74-yard drive as quarterback David Severson scored from 3 yards on the first play in the second quarter.
The Kernels answered in a hurry, with Phillips rambling into the end zone from 41 yards on 3rd and inches.
Again, Douglas responded with a 14-play, 76-yard drive to tie the game at 14-all with 3:34 until halftime, as Payton Dewitt scored from 6 yards out.
There was too much time left on the clock and after a 40-yard kickoff return by Carson Fahey, the Kernels regained the lead six plays later when Grosdidier plunged in from 1-yard out. Phillips put Mitchell inside the 10 on a 20-yard run with a 15-yard facemask tacked on.
Unofficially both teams had 149 yards of offense in the first half, with the Patriots running 11 more plays from scrimmage.
The Pats got the football to open the third, but went backwards. Severson was sacked twice for 20 yards in losses to the 1-yard line and Mitchell took over at the Douglas 38.
Two players Phillip's broke a couple of arm tackles and raced home from 33 yards for the score.
Douglas responded thanks to two big passes from Severson to Grady Olson, 30 and 18 yards, and Tyler Clark scored from 6 yards to cut the lead to 28-21.
The song remained the same for the Kernels, as another good kickoff return by Fahey put the Kernels in good field position.
Mitchell scored three plays later on a 24-yard TD run by Phillips, set up by runs of 19 and 20 yards by quarterback Tucker Vilhauer.
The Patriots turned the ball over for the first time on their own 18, and Grosdidier scored three plays later on a 7-yard score to make it 41-21 with 10:22 to play.
The Pats finally got a short scoring drive late in the game — one play on a 76-yard run by Clark to make it 20-point contest, but Mitchell closed the scoring late in the game on an 11-yard TD run be reserve Jagger Tyler.
Mitchell finished with 385 yards of total offense, 342 on the ground.
Douglas finished with 280 yards with 216 on the ground. Clark finished with 123 yards, while Severson added 61 yards rushing and 3-of-6 passing for 64 yards.
"Defensively, I think we learned and grew and obviously the second half was better than the first half," VanOverschelde said. "The first game out we saw some positive. Football teams are made from week one to week two, and we have a lot of improvements to make."
Mitchell returns home next week to host Sioux Falls Christian.
The Patriots are at Belle Fourche Friday.
"We're not out of this hunt. I think we're a darn good football team. I think they (Mitchell) are a good football team as well," Maciejczak said. "I think if we can clean some stuff up, we'll be OK."
