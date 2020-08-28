Kernels run past Patriots in second half

The Kernels never trailed, but Douglas bounced back to tie the game twice in the first half, and trailed only 28-21 after a nice long third-quarter scoring drive early in the third.

"I felt like our ones for the most part were playing," Maciejczak said. "We got a little gassed, and part of that was our number twos haven't played much period. They got a lot of time, but a lot of rapid fire tonight. We found out that our twos have to work a lot harder. We're trying to fix some problems with moving some starters around, which isn't going to be our answer. You can't be a good AA team with 14 guys."

Mitchell got on the board first in the opening quarter on just a five-play drive, with Grosdidier scoring on a 4-yard run. Phillips did the heavy lifting with runs if 17 and 24 yards.

The Patriots came right back to tie the game at 7-7 on a 14-play, 74-yard drive as quarterback David Severson scored from 3 yards on the first play in the second quarter.

The Kernels answered in a hurry, with Phillips rambling into the end zone from 41 yards on 3rd and inches.

Again, Douglas responded with a 14-play, 76-yard drive to tie the game at 14-all with 3:34 until halftime, as Payton Dewitt scored from 6 yards out.