The Keystone Board of Trustees will hold the second reading of an ordinance to prohibit feeding wildlife and waterfowl at their meeting on Wednesday night.

The ordinance would authorize a $500 fine, 30 days incarceration, or both for feeding or baiting wild animals or waterfowl in city limits on public and private land. It would prohibit feeding ducks along Battle Creek or leaving salt or grain out for deer.

Feeding songbirds would be allowed under the conditions that it doesn't "create an unreasonable disturbance with wildlife" and in a quantity and location that doesn't attract other wild animals.

It doesn't apply to domestic animals or state agents working in wildlife or waterfowl management.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Keystone Community Center Gym.