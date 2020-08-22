Kid-inspired sculpture joins General Beadle garden

Though his class was small, students in it represented Native American, Asian, Hispanic, Black and white ethnicities, and the composite incorporates the students' diversity into one unified piece of art. The triangular yoga pose’s shape was easy to envision as a sculpture, Pond said. He enjoyed the creativity of involving kids in making a public art piece.

Kids got to help Pond with the early stages of the sculpture by breaking stone — green calcite, kyanite and local slate — into small pieces and making patterns with it. The pandemic restricted kids from being further involved in the project after mid-March, Pond said. With the aid of hired art assistants and adult volunteers, the stone pieces were adhered to old barn wood reclaimed from Pond’s family property near Deerfield Lake.

The completed sculpture is treated with rubber coating to resist vandalism and moisture, so it can remain in the community garden for years to come. Pond said it is the largest sculpture he has ever made.