Kid-inspired sculpture joins General Beadle garden

A whimsical sculpture celebrating creativity, diversity and fitness is the newest addition to General Beadle Elementary School’s community garden.
The stone and barnwood mosaic was unveiled Thursday evening. It’s a joint project created by local artist Jay Pond, fifth-graders and 18 adult community members. Standing 6 feet by 8 feet, the sculpture depicts a person in full moon trikanasana yoga pose. Pond hopes kids will be inspired to imitate the sculpture’s yoga pose and perhaps even take selfies with the art.
“We’re placing this in the kids’ environment. What I was after was something that was playful and fun,” said Pond, who designed the sculpture. “It does look like something maybe kids would do. I hope that gets conveyed, but also it’s a serious piece of art that gives a sense of pride. I wanted kids to have a sense of pride and participation in this piece and its connection to the school long-term.”
General Beadle’s sculpture started in a 21st Century Discovery after-school program offered through Black Hills Special Services Cooperative. Pond taught a five-week program earlier this year, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Each week, Pond led 15 to 20 fifth-graders through yoga poses and art.
“I wanted to involve them in yoga plus the art. Over five weeks, I taught a yoga class and at the end of five weeks, we took a picture of the fifth-graders and I made a composite image of them in full moon trikanasana pose and I made it life-sized, and that’s the basis of the sculpture,” Pond said.
Though his class was small, students in it represented Native American, Asian, Hispanic, Black and white ethnicities, and the composite incorporates the students' diversity into one unified piece of art. The triangular yoga pose’s shape was easy to envision as a sculpture, Pond said. He enjoyed the creativity of involving kids in making a public art piece.
Kids got to help Pond with the early stages of the sculpture by breaking stone — green calcite, kyanite and local slate — into small pieces and making patterns with it. The pandemic restricted kids from being further involved in the project after mid-March, Pond said. With the aid of hired art assistants and adult volunteers, the stone pieces were adhered to old barn wood reclaimed from Pond’s family property near Deerfield Lake.
The completed sculpture is treated with rubber coating to resist vandalism and moisture, so it can remain in the community garden for years to come. Pond said it is the largest sculpture he has ever made.
The sculpture is one of three pieces that make up The Collaborative Community Art Project, which is installing large-scale art in Lower Brule, Belle Fourche and Rapid City. The project’s mission is to bring together students, families and community members to create quality public art and support diversity and cultural differences. The three Collaborative Community Art Project pieces are created at no cost to communities, said Desmond Keller, 21st Century Discovery Center's project director at Black Hills Special Services Cooperative.
The Collaborative Community Art Project is funded through the South Dakota Community Foundation, Black Hills Special Services Cooperative’s 21st Century Programs, and the South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center, in partnership with Bush Foundation Change Network 2019 fellows Cary A. Thrall, Pond, and BHSSC executive deputy director Dr. Pam Lange. In addition to the General Beadle sculpture, the project includes two Linking Fences art projects that Thrall is designing and directing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!