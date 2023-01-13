Kids invited to participate in 'Water is Everywhere' art contest

Black Hills Parks & Forests Association has launched its fourth annual youth art contest, “Water is Everywhere.” BHPFA encourages students in kindergarten through eighth grade to learn about how water affects their lives and where they live.

The art contest includes suggested topics that align with South Dakota grade-level science standards to help educators use it as an activity in their classroom. This spring, BHPFA also will offer water education lessons based on local natural history and resource data from its National Park Service and USDA Forest Service partners. This information can help enhance the educational value of the art contest.

“Water is Everywhere” art contest entries must be postmarked by May 5. Go to blackhillsparks.org for a full list of contest requirements and the entry form.

There will be one overall winner, plus honorable mention winners from each grade group. Honorable mention winners and the overall winner will receive a gift from BHPFA, and their art will become part of a traveling art display. The overall winner’s artwork will be made into a free postcard that will be given away at the traveling display and at other events.

BHPFA is an official nonprofit partner of Wind Cave National Park, Jewel Cave National Monument, Scotts Bluff National Monument, Agate Fossil Beds National Monument, Black Hills National Forest, Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands and the National Grasslands Visitor Center. This year, BHPFA is providing $83,000 to these partners for educational materials and programs.