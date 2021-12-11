Kieffer, RC Christian girls roll past Douglas in inaugural BHC game

The Rapid City Christian girls basketball team began its tenure in the Black Hills Conference in commanding fashion Saturday evening.

Aided by Olivia Kieffer’s 24 points, the Comets rolled past Douglas 77-45 in their home-opener at Hart Ranch to earn the program’s first victory as a member of the BHC.

Following Thursday’s season-opener at Wall where RC Christian was threatened in its three-point win, Kieffer said this victory was a solid bounceback.

“We worked really hard in practice (Friday) to try and iron out some of the defensive things we were trying to work on,” she said. “It definitely wasn’t perfect tonight, but it was better, so we’re just trying to take baby steps to get better.”

In addition to Kieffer’s 20-plus point performance, her second straight, three other Comets (2-0) also reached double figures as Savannah Armendariz, Holliday Thorton and Hayden Thorton each scored 12 points.

“We came back and watched the film from that first game, and we learned a lot about ourselves, as coaches and as players,” RC Christian head coach Joe Kieffer said. “We had a really nice practice (Friday) and really tried to apply what we learned today, and just tried to get better on every possession.”

Keana Walton paced the Patriots (0-1) with nine points, hitting a trio of 3-pointers, while Talyiah Green and Angell Arredondo chipped in eight points apiece.

The Comets used their inside-out offense to build a 24-9 lead after the first quarter. Fourteen of those points came from inside the paint, including eight from Kieffer, while another nine was scored from the perimeter as Hayden Thorton knocked down a pair of 3s.

That effort continued into the second quarter as RC Christian stretched its advantage above 20 with 2:41 left in the half, leading 39-18. Kieffer totaled 15 points and Armendariz had 10 at a 47-23 halftime.

“That’s going to be part of our identity. We try to get inside shots, and that opens up that outside kick to a lot of girls who can shoot the outside 3,” Joe Kieffer said. “If we can establish a little bit of that inside out, it’ll help us a lot as the season progresses.”

Thanks to back-to-back 3s from Madison Archer and Rayna Johnson, Douglas opened the third quarter with a 9-7 scoring advantage. Then Kieffer heated up and dropped seven straight points on three consecutive possessions to help increase the margin to more than 30 before taking a seat on the bench with three minutes left in the period. She knocked down two free throws in the fourth to round out her game-high performance, which included six rebounds and three assists.

“I’m really working on trying to be a great teammate and trying to penetrate and dish, and open up opportunities for others,” she said. “We have a lot of great shooters who are ready to knock them down, and we can all finish at the rim.”

Rapid City Christian will compete in the annual Lakota Nation Invitational, beginning Wednesday at Summit Arena, while Douglas hosts Hot Springs on Thursday.

