Kirilloff ready to be regular for Twins, but on opening day?

So what's the mystery, then? The service time issue.

By keeping Kirilloff in the minors for a few weeks to start the 2021 schedule, the Twins could delay his eligibility for salary arbitration and then free agency — and the big raises that come with them — by a year. The players' association has pushed back against teams it believes manipulate this provision in the collective bargaining agreement, losing a grievance last year on the matter involving third baseman Kris Bryant and the Chicago Cubs.

"As you get older, you're just kind of aware of stuff that can happen like that, but for me, I'm more focused on the playing side," Kirilloff said.

Excluding his postseason debut at Target Field in September, Kirilloff hasn't played in a live game since the end of the 2019 season at Double-A.

"It was a long summer, a lot of intra-squads," he said. "Sometimes we didn't have an outfielder or were missing an infielder, stuff like that. It'll be nice to have nine players on both sides again."

For his part, Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson diplomatically expressed confidence in president of baseball operations Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine to make fair decisions.