Klaire Kirsch named to All-Region team

University of Nebraska-Kearney junior wing Klaire Kirsch was named to the NCAA All Central Region Team after scoring 21 points and pulling down 15 rebounds against Mionnesota-Duluth, followed by a 10 point, three rebound performance in the loss to Central Missouri on Monday.

Kirsch, a St. Thomas More graduate, is a two-time MIAA all-conference pick averaged 9.5 rebounds a game this season, the highest in UNK history. She also contributed 7.9 points, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Following a 65-57 victory over seventh-ranked Minnesota/Duluth in the NCAA Central Region semifinal, UNK's national tournament foray ended with a Sweet 16 round loss to perennial powerhouse Central Missouri on Monday night in Warrensburg, Missouri. UNK, ranked ninth in the final D2 national ratings, ended its season with a 23-4 record on their way to winning the MIAA conference tournament title and the NCAA tournament berth.

Yellow Jackets add BHSU Triathlon Invite to schedule

The Black Hills State women's triathlon team has added the BHSU Triathlon Invite to its schedule, set for April 25 in Spearfish.

The event will start at 8 a.m. with the first of multiple swim heats.