Klaire Kirsch named to All-Region team

University of Nebraska-Kearney junior wing Klaire Kirsch was named to the NCAA All Central Region Team after scoring 21 points and pulling down 15 rebounds against Mionnesota-Duluth, followed by a 10 point, three rebound performance in the loss to Central Missouri on Monday.
Kirsch, a St. Thomas More graduate, is a two-time MIAA all-conference pick averaged 9.5 rebounds a game this season, the highest in UNK history. She also contributed 7.9 points, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Following a 65-57 victory over seventh-ranked Minnesota/Duluth in the NCAA Central Region semifinal, UNK's national tournament foray ended with a Sweet 16 round loss to perennial powerhouse Central Missouri on Monday night in Warrensburg, Missouri. UNK, ranked ninth in the final D2 national ratings, ended its season with a 23-4 record on their way to winning the MIAA conference tournament title and the NCAA tournament berth.
Yellow Jackets add BHSU Triathlon Invite to schedule
The Black Hills State women's triathlon team has added the BHSU Triathlon Invite to its schedule, set for April 25 in Spearfish.
The event will start at 8 a.m. with the first of multiple swim heats.
The format will include a 500-meter pool swim, a 25K bike (2 loop course), and a 5K run with a track finish at Lyle Hare Stadium.
Three other teams will be competing, including Denver, South Dakota and Colorado Mesa.
Volunteers are needed to assist with this event. If you are interested in volunteering, email Connie.Feist@bhsu.edu or call 701-240-1485.
This event will mark the conclusion of spring season racing for the Yellow Jackets.
Five SDSU wrestlers at national finals
Five South Dakota State University wrestlers will compete for the titles of All-American and national champion this week at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in St. Louis, Missouri.
Competition begins Thursday and runs through Saturday at Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. Television coverage of the three-day event will be available live through the ESPN family of networks, including the ESPN3/WatchESPN streaming platform.
Representing the Jackrabbits are automatic qualifiers Danny Vega (125 pounds), Zach Price (133 pounds) and Clay Carlson (141 pounds). Earning at-large selections to the 330-wrestler field were Cade DeVos (157 pounds) and Tanner Sloan (197 pounds). Sloan is the Jackrabbits' lone repeat qualifier, but has not wrestled a match in the NCAA Championships due to the 2020 event scheduled for Minneapolis was canceled at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This marks the ninth consecutive year SDSU has had at least one national qualifier.