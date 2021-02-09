Klint Kubiak moves up to Vikings OC

Sam Siefkes was also hired as defensive quality control coach, with an opening remaining at defensive backs coach after Daronte Jones departed to become the defensive coordinator at LSU.

Klint Kubiak will be the latest son of an NFL coach in a key role with the Vikings. Zimmer's son, Adam Zimmer, was promoted in 2020 with Andre Patterson to be the co-defensive coordinator.

According to the NFL's most recent diversity and inclusion report, published last year, nine of the 32 head coaches in 2020 were either the son or father of a current or former NFL coach, including assistants. League research also found that 63 coaches, including assistants, were biologically related or related through marriage.

"There's always negatives associated with that, but those are out of my control," Klint Kubiak said, reflecting on the inescapable connection to his dad's career. "The positives were learning how to work hard, how to organize your time, and how to value everybody around you and use their strengths for the betterment of the team. Just really blessed to be a coach's kid. I'm proud of that."

The Vikings also recently promoted Ryan Ficken to special teams coordinator, as he begins his 15th season on the staff. He'll be tasked with helping prop up several facets of kick units that struggled in 2020.