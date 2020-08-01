Klosterman among six to sign with CSC women's hoops

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recent St. Thomas More graduate Delaney Klosterman was one of six players who have signed with the Chadron State College women's basketball program, head coach Janet Raymer has announced.

Klosterman, a 5-foot-7 guard helped lead the Cavs to a regular season regional championship. As a junior, Klosterman helped Rapid City Stevens finish fifth in the South Dakota AA state tournament.

Limon, Colorado, graduate Toni Lopez joins the Eagles after averaging 8.8 points and 3.6 rebounds during her career. The 5-9 small forward started all four years for Limon High, helping them win four straight district championships.

Olivia Waufle, a 5-8 shooting guard from Thorton, Colorado, was named All-State honorable mention her senior year after averaging 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds. The Horizon High graduate is a 2X All-Conference selection.

From Longmont, Colorado, Ashayla Powers averaged 18.2 points and 10.3 rebounds as a senior. The 5-10 forward was a 2020 All-Conference selection and was 2X All-Region selection for Skyline High.

Two junior college transfers also are joining the Eagles.