Klotz, Chabot return to Rush from Tucson

Forwards Garrett Klotz, Gabriel Chabot and Max Coatta are back in the Black Hills after AHL affiliate Tucson Roadrunners returned the players to the Rapid City Rush, the team announced Monday afternoon.

Bailey Brkin, one of six Rapid City goalies at the beginning of training camp, was also released.

Klotz, Chabot and Coatta each spent training camp and the first week of the AHL season with the Roadrunners. Coatta made his AHL debut in Tucson’s 3-2 loss to the Stockton Heat on Saturday and recorded two shots on goal.

Klotz and Chabot did not appear in any regular season games during their time in Tucson. Chabot enters his second year as a pro and second with the Rush. During the 2020-21 season, he netted seven goals along with six assists in 56 games. Klotz, the Rush's punishing enforcer, will begin his fourth season in Rapid City after registered two goals, four assists and 65 penalty minutes in 52 games in 2020-21.

The Rush open their 2021 season Friday against the Tulsa Oilers at The Monument. Puckdrop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0