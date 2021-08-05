Klotz re-signs with Rush

The Rapid City Rush have announced that veteran enforcer Garrett Klotz has signed back for his fourth stint with the team.

Klotz returned to the Rush last season following a lone year with the division rival Utah Grizzlies. In his second full season with the squad, the 6-foot-6, 250-pound forward logged 52 games, earning a pair of goals, four assists and six points along with 65 PIM.

"Garrett is a veteran and another player that will be leaned on for leadership. He has a reputation as a big, strong, tough player that plays hard. Sometimes he plays a little too hard, but I believe he could be a force with his size,” said Rush Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Scott Burt. “Garrett wants to work hard on and off the ice to continue his career. I look for him to prove that this season."

Klotz said he is excited to be back in Rapid City for another season.

"I consider Rapid my home, I love this city, the fans and the community,” Klotz said. “The season can’t start soon enough. I’m eager to get on the ice with my teammates and start working towards our goal of making the playoffs and hopefully a run to the Kelly Cup Final.”