A homeless man, hotel staff and law enforcement officers are the alleged victims of four separate knife incidents Thursday in Pennington County.

No one was injured, but the accused appeared in court Friday on criminal complaints alleging aggravated assault for putting the alleged victims in fear of their lives.

Marcus McBride, 29, of Rapid City, is accused of threatening a woman with a knife at her home at about 7:25 a.m. Thursday and then making threatening statements to other law enforcement when they arrived at the scene and took him to jail.

According to the RCPD, a witness called from Berniece Street in Rapid City to report a man threatening someone with a knife. When officers arrived and were talking to the witness, McBride came out of a nearby residence. The witness identified him as the man with the knife and officers arrested him.

McBride appeared before Magistrate Judge Todd Hyronimus via video conference from the Pennington County Jail on a criminal complaint for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and threatening a law enforcement officer. He pleaded not guilty.

Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Braedon Houdek said the woman was arriving home from a shift working at the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety when McBride approached her.

When the court heard bond arguments, Elizabeth Regalado with the public defender's office noted McBride does not have money to post bail, and he's worked at a foundation repair business for five months, which is a sign of stability. She also said he would be willing to wear an ankle monitor.

Hyronimus set McBride's bail at $2,000 cash only, the amount the state requested.

Eden Whirlwind, 24, of Rapid City, is accused of threatening two staff members with a knife just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning in the lobby of a hotel on North Lacrosse Street in Rapid City.

When the Rapid City Police Department arrived, Whirlwind had ran to a second-floor hotel room. When officers knocked, no one opened.

Officers went outside and found Whirlwind in the parking lot with a knife in her pocket after a guest told them they saw a woman jump from a second-story window, according to RCPD.

Whirlwind appeared in court from the jail through video conference Friday morning sitting in a wheelchair. A criminal complaint charges her with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of methamphetamine.

She entered not guilty pleas. When the court heard arguments regarding bail, Regalado said Whirlwind is unemployed, has no money for bond and would be open to wearing an ankle monitor. Hyronimus set Whirlwind's bail at $5,000 cash only, the amount the state requested.

According to RCPD, they found Whirlwind's purse, methamphetamine and associated paraphernalia in the hotel room she ran into before jumping from the window.

Police also arrested the two men who were reportedly in the room, 25-year-old Damon Andrews and 35-year-old Jeremy Goodshot, both of Rapid City, for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, accessory to a crime and parole violations.

Marcus Ten Fingers, 27, of Rapid City, is accused of pulling a knife on a homeless person for "apparently no reason," according to Houdek.

According to RCPD, a passerby called police around 12:45 p.m. Thursday saying they saw a man threaten someone with a knife in the Haines Avenue and Interstate 90 area. When they got the call, police determined the suspect for a theft on Haines Avenue matched the suspect wanted for the knife incident.

By the time they made the connection, officers had already arrested Ten Fingers in the 300 block of Knollwood Drive, according to RCPD. There is no court file regarding theft currently filed against him.

Ten Fingers appeared in court via video conference from the jail on a criminal complaint alleging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

During bond arguments, Regalato said Ten Fingers has lived in Rapid City his whole life and has two children for which he's the primary caregiver.

Hyronimus set Ten Fingers' bail at $5,000 cash for the aggravated assault charge, the amount the state requested.

Easton Mercy, 31, of Rapid City, is accused of threatening two officers with a knife Thursday after they responded to a report of him crawling out of a vacant trailer.

Mercy is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of second-degree burglary. Houdek, referencing law enforcement reports in court Friday morning, said Mercy pulled a knife on two officers, threatened them with it and tried to get away.

He was ultimately arrested but put himself and law enforcement in a “dangerous situation,” Houdek said.

Hyronimus set Mercy’s bail at $5,000 cash only, the amount the state requested. Regalato made no comments regarding Mercy's bond. She said he has not spoken to the public defender's office.

When the judge asked Mercy if he wanted to apply for a lawyer, he opted to remain silent.

Aggravated assault is a class 3 felony with a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine. Aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer is a class two felony with a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.