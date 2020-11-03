Knutsen earns another RMAC award

For the second week in-a-row, South Dakota Mines punter Casey Knutsen has earned Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors announced by the league office on Tuesday.

The sophomore from Fort Collins, Colorado, had another active day this past Saturday during the 37-22 loss to Chadron State College on Dunham Field at O’Harra Stadium,

Knutsen had to deal with a strong wind all game. Despite the conditions, he punted five times for a total of 221 yards. He averaged 44.2 a punt had a long of 69, had two over 50 yards, and one inside the 20 along with one touchback.

Also a defensive back, Knutsen had six total tackles (four solo, two assisted) during the game as well as a pass breakup for his efforts.

Knutsen had earned RMAC Special Team honors last week after the ‘Rockers went into Grand Junction, Colorado, and upended the Colorado Mesa Mavericks, 24-9.

With the South Dakota Mines-Chaadron State College game the long RMAC contest, two Eagles also earned the weekly honors.

Freshman wide receiver Jahani Wright was named the Offensive Player of the Week. He finished with three catches for 88 yards and a 37-yard TD pass from quarterback Dalton Holst.