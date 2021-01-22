Kolten Mortensen hits 3-pointer with less than a second to lift Mines men past CSC

Parham led all scorers with 24 points and Jacob Jefferson scored 12 before leaving the game late with an injury. The Eagles were 23-of-56 from the field, 5-of-21 from beyond the 3-point line and 8-of-17 from the free-throw line. Chadron held a 39-35 rebounding edge.

"We did a lot of things that were self-inflicted, and I give Chadron credit, they did some things to hurt us," Glenn said. "If we make our free throws at the end it is a different game, and we missed some layups early as well. There were opportunities offensively for us to get a little bit of padding. Sometimes you have to go through those things to get that growth.

"Overall I was pleased with the way they just kept battling. Defensively we could have laid down. How many times when you see the offense not going well, the defense breaks down? But we didn't. To be able to hold them down like we did (10 points below their season average), I was proud of our guys sticking with it."

The Hardrockers will have another rivalry game on tap, hosting Black Hills State Saturday night. Glenn said the game will be big, but they have to not get caught up in the rivalry-aspect of the contest.

"For our guys it will be a great game to continue to do what we do," he said. "For us we have to be able to not throw a lot of energy into (the rivalry), but continue to focus on what we do every single game. It will be a great experience for our guys."

