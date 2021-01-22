Kolten Mortensen hits 3-pointer with less than a second to lift Mines men past CSC

Never mind that the South Dakota Mines men's basketball team is young, they are 2-0 this season in overtime games.
Mines junior Kolten Mortensen hit a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Hardrockers to a thrilling 60-59 victory over Chadron State College Thursday night at Goodell Gymnasium.
It was a battle throughout between the regional and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference rivals, with eight lead-changes and six ties in the contest. But it didn't look good for Mines, which missed three of four free throws down the stretch in the final minutes that would have likely given them the victory in regulation.
Somehow they survived.
With the win, the Hardrockers move to 5-4 in the RMAC and 5-4 overall. Chadron State fell to 3-4, 3-4.
Chadron State appeared to be on its way in overtime, but one late missed free throw proved costly.
Chadron State's Teddy Parham Jr. put Chadron State back in front to open overtime with a drive, but Mines senior Wilfred Dickson tied the game with 2:49 to play with a pair of free throws. Parham answered with a 3-pointer at the top of the key — his fourth of the game.
Trailing 56-55, Mines sophomore Alejandro Rama was just a little high off of his lay-in attempt with 43 seconds remaining. Forced to foul to get into the bonus, the 'Rockers got their wish when Marcus Jefferson missed the front end, only to see Psalm Maduakor get the offensive rebound, and he was fouled. He hit both free throws with 24 seconds left for a three-point lead.
Rama's layup with 13.3 seconds remaining cut the lead to 58-57, and Parham hit only 1-of-2 free throws with 12 seconds remaining to give the Hardrockers hope.
Rama got the ball down court and found freshman Josiah Gardiner on the right side. He drove to the basket, but with two Eagles on him he passed the ball to Mortensen who calmly sank the 3-pointer on the left-center wing.
After a timeout with less than a second remaining, Brady Delimont was able to grab the pass 10 feet behind half court and was well off the mark at the buzzer.
Mines head coach Eric Glenn said their youth showed at times Thursday night, but not on that game-winning play.
Glenn said the Eagles were able to hurry them up in the lane, and they rushed things once they got there. He said the final play was the epitome of the opposite of that.
"We make two extra passes, and if there are two minutes in the game, he (Gardiner) probably tries to go up against those guys," he said. "Instead, he comes to a great jump stop and makes a pass to Mort (Mortensen) on the wing, and Mort understood where the time was on the clock and got a nice rhythm shot and was able to knock it down.
"Give our guys a lot of credit. They are young, but they are tough. You don't win two overtime games if you don't have some toughness."
The Eagles jumped out to a 6-2 lead, only to see the Hardrockers get six straight points from Rama to go back up by two. Mines never trailed again in the first half.
A 3-pointer by Gardiner put the Rockers up 15-10 and Mines led 21-15 on a drive by Dickson with 6:30 remaining in the first half.
Brevin Walter scored twice in the last minute as Mines took a 32-24 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Chadron State quickly got back in the game, scoring the first seven points of the second half on baskets by Maduakor and Jacob Jefferson, and a 3-pointer by Parham.
The Eagles regained the lead at 36-35 with 14:38 to play on a drive by Parham. It was a battle from that point on.
Mortensen's 3-pointer put the Hardrockers back up 43-42 with 9:32 to play, followed by a three-point play by Rama.
And Brannagh Walsh gave the 'Rockers a 51-46 lead on a put-back with two minutes to play, but the Eagles responded with a 3-pointer by Delimont and CSC tied the game at 51-51 with 48 seconds remaining on a short turnaround jumper by Deundra Roberson.
After forcing a shot-clock violation with eight seconds remaining, Mines had a chance at the end but Walter's off-balance lay-in attempt didn't fall.
Mortensen led the Hardrockers with 16 points and Rama added 14. Mines was 24-of-57 from the field, hitting 6-of-19 3-pointers. The 'Rockers hit just 6-of-11 free throws.
Parham led all scorers with 24 points and Jacob Jefferson scored 12 before leaving the game late with an injury. The Eagles were 23-of-56 from the field, 5-of-21 from beyond the 3-point line and 8-of-17 from the free-throw line. Chadron held a 39-35 rebounding edge.
"We did a lot of things that were self-inflicted, and I give Chadron credit, they did some things to hurt us," Glenn said. "If we make our free throws at the end it is a different game, and we missed some layups early as well. There were opportunities offensively for us to get a little bit of padding. Sometimes you have to go through those things to get that growth.
"Overall I was pleased with the way they just kept battling. Defensively we could have laid down. How many times when you see the offense not going well, the defense breaks down? But we didn't. To be able to hold them down like we did (10 points below their season average), I was proud of our guys sticking with it."
The Hardrockers will have another rivalry game on tap, hosting Black Hills State Saturday night. Glenn said the game will be big, but they have to not get caught up in the rivalry-aspect of the contest.
"For our guys it will be a great game to continue to do what we do," he said. "For us we have to be able to not throw a lot of energy into (the rivalry), but continue to focus on what we do every single game. It will be a great experience for our guys."