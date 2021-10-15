Konner Berndt runs for 227 yards as Sturgis survives STM at O'Harra

Konner Berndt ran for 227 yards on 28 carries and scored two touchdowns as Sturgis escaped O'Harra Stadium with a 29-22 win over St. Thomas More in a Black Hills Conference, inter-class matchup late Friday night.

Berndt scored his first touchdown three plays into the game, which was moved to Rapid City due to snowy field conditions at Woodle Field, on a 44-yard run. He notched his second, this time from 46 yards out, in the second quarter to give the Scoopers (2-6) a 15-0 lead.

The Cavaliers (5-3) came roaring back with 16 straight points to pull ahead. Lee Neugebauer, who finished 11 of 29 passing for 170 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, hit Matthew Larson on a 24-yard score with 3:07 left in the half and connected with Kellen Weber, who snagged a pass from 7 yards out through pass interference with 9 seconds left to make it 15-13 at halftime.

JD Green drilled a 37-yard field goal to give STM 16-15 lead, and Larson tallied a 6-yard touchdown run to make it 22-15, but Sturgis QB Owen Cass ended the third quarter with a 19-yard keeper for a score to tie it, and Gunner Rohloff punched in a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth to give the lead to the Scoopers, who held off the Cavaliers with a pair of picks by Hunter Harrison to secure the victory.