Konner Berndt runs for 227 yards as Sturgis survives STM at O'Harra
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

S1.jpg

St. Thomas More Jake Matthes makes a diving tackle to stop Sturgis running back Konner Berndt (23) who had a great night for the Scoopers.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

Konner Berndt ran for 227 yards on 28 carries and scored two touchdowns as Sturgis escaped O'Harra Stadium with a 29-22 win over St. Thomas More in a Black Hills Conference, inter-class matchup late Friday night.

Berndt scored his first touchdown three plays into the game, which was moved to Rapid City due to snowy field conditions at Woodle Field, on a 44-yard run. He notched his second, this time from 46 yards out, in the second quarter to give the Scoopers (2-6) a 15-0 lead.

The Cavaliers (5-3) came roaring back with 16 straight points to pull ahead. Lee Neugebauer, who finished 11 of 29 passing for 170 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, hit Matthew Larson on a 24-yard score with 3:07 left in the half and connected with Kellen Weber, who snagged a pass from 7 yards out through pass interference with 9 seconds left to make it 15-13 at halftime.

JD Green drilled a 37-yard field goal to give STM 16-15 lead, and Larson tallied a 6-yard touchdown run to make it 22-15, but Sturgis QB Owen Cass ended the third quarter with a 19-yard keeper for a score to tie it, and Gunner Rohloff punched in a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth to give the lead to the Scoopers, who held off the Cavaliers with a pair of picks by Hunter Harrison to secure the victory.

Sturgis plays Douglas (0-8) on the road Thursday, while St. Thomas More awaits its first-round opponent in the Class 11B playoffs.

For more on the game, check back later online at rapidcityjournal.com

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

RCPD investigating fatal crash
News

RCPD investigating fatal crash

  • Updated

One person is dead and several more were injured during a crash near the 2800 block of Highway 44.A westbound SUV traveling at a high rate of …

