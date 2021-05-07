Kortemeyer, Yellow Mule win twice at Track-O-Rama

Custer's Kellyn Kortemeyer and Matayah Yellow Mule of Rapid City Central each won a pair of events to lead away in a special field events version of the Track-O-Rama Friday at O'Harra Stadium.
The Track-O-Rama's running events were canceled earlier this season because of cold weather.
Kortemeyer remained steady in her specialty, the shot put and the discus, easily winning both events. She won the shot put at 46-feet, 1 ½ inches, 10 feet better than the second-place finisher, and the discus at 131-6, nearly 23 feet better than number two.
Yellow Mule came away with wins in the long jump at 18-11½ and the triple jump at 38-8¼.
Other winners in the girls' division were: Ella Peterson of Stevens in the javelin (91-10), a three-way tie in the pole vault at 9-0 between Brekkan Lockhart of Stevens, Josey Wahlstrom of Custer and Ciara Sieveke of Central, and another three-way tie in the high jump at 4-11 between Alexa Morin-Baxter of Stevens, Emma Thurness of Stevens and Megan Baloun of Stevens.
Winners in the boys' division were: Isaac Perkins of Rapid City Stevens in the shot put (50-3), Jason Maciejczak of Douglas in the discus (158-0), Jaxon Morrison of Central in the javelin (121-3), David Severson of Douglas in the high jump (5-11), Sumner Griffin of Central in the pole vault (12-0), Aiden Giffin of Belle Fourche in the long jump (21-5½) and Jacob Hafner of Stevens n the triple jump (41-4)
Boys Tennis
Stevens get wins over Watertown and Mitchell
Rapid City Stevens rolled to a pair of big East River wins, stopping Watertown 9-0 and Mitchell 8-1 Friday in Mitchell.
With the two wins, the Raiders moved to 17-2 on the season.
Jamison Pfingston (No. 1 singles), Michael Tang (No. 2), Sam Mortimer (No. 3), Asa Hood (No. 4) and Thomas Postma (No. 5) all earned a pair of wins.
Weather permitting, the Raiders will be at Harrisburg Saturday morning.
Girls Golf
O'Gorman wins at Yankton Invitational
Sioux Falls O'Gorman won its second tournament in two days, capturing the Yankton Invitational Friday at the Hillcrest Country Club.
Thursday the Knights won the Huron Invitational.
O'Gorman finished with an 18-hole score of 335, followed by Mitchell at 343. Yankton was a distant third at 366, followed by Harrisburg at 371 and Pierre and Aberdeen Central at 379 each. Rapid City Stevens was seventh in the 14-team tournament with a 380.
Shannon McCormick of O'Gorman was the individual medalist with a 75, two strokes over par. Reese Jansa of Harrisburg, who won at Huron Thursday, was second with a 79, followed by Lauren Sutcliffe of O'Gorman with an 80.
Tanna Phares of Stevens finished in fourth place with an 81 and Quinn Dannenbring of Mitchell was fifth with an 83.
Also for Stevens, Holland Post was in a four-way tie for 14th place at 89, with Taylor Wit tied in 46th place at 104 and Lauren Knapp tied for 55th with a 106.