Kortemeyer, Yellow Mule win twice at Track-O-Rama

Custer's Kellyn Kortemeyer and Matayah Yellow Mule of Rapid City Central each won a pair of events to lead away in a special field events version of the Track-O-Rama Friday at O'Harra Stadium.

The Track-O-Rama's running events were canceled earlier this season because of cold weather.

Kortemeyer remained steady in her specialty, the shot put and the discus, easily winning both events. She won the shot put at 46-feet, 1 ½ inches, 10 feet better than the second-place finisher, and the discus at 131-6, nearly 23 feet better than number two.

Yellow Mule came away with wins in the long jump at 18-11½ and the triple jump at 38-8¼.

Other winners in the girls' division were: Ella Peterson of Stevens in the javelin (91-10), a three-way tie in the pole vault at 9-0 between Brekkan Lockhart of Stevens, Josey Wahlstrom of Custer and Ciara Sieveke of Central, and another three-way tie in the high jump at 4-11 between Alexa Morin-Baxter of Stevens, Emma Thurness of Stevens and Megan Baloun of Stevens.