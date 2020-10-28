Kougars look to take advantage of No 1 seed

Sudbeck leads the way rushing with 926 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. He has also caught 24 passes for 490 yards and five more scores.

"He's not a big kid, but he is very quick and he has speed," Eisenbraun said. "If he is not getting the ball, he is a decoy, which opens counters and TJ throwing the ball."

Hamar has completed 56-of-82 passes for 841 yards and 10 TDs. He has a passing efficiency of 136.2.

"TJ has really got experience in our offense. He is like having another coach out on the field," Eisenbraun said.

On defense, Eisenbaraun said the Kougars are led by Hamar, the team's middle linebacker, and are coming along after a bit of a slow start.

"We have the four seniors, one junior who is starting in his first year and the rest are sophomores," he said. 'We had a mix of experience and youth, and as the year has gone, the sophomores, I forget they are sophomores, and that is because of our four senior leaders bringing them along the right way. We try to keep everything in front of us on defense and it has gotten a lot more stingy the last four or five games."

The Kougars moved into the quarterfinals with a 62-12 win over Dupree. Scotland, 5-3, ran past Irene-Wakonda 40-14.