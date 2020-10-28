Kougars look to take advantage of No 1 seed

It's been a bit of a historic season for the Kadoka Area Kougars, one they hope continues in that direction.
The Kougars, 8-1, enter Thursday's quarterfinal round of the Class 9B state football playoffs as the No. 1 seed, a first in the program's history.
Kadoka Area hosts No. 8 Scotland Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
"This is our fourth year in a row that we have made the playoffs and our third year in the quarterfinals," Kadoka Area coach Chad Eisenbraun said. "It is a group of kids who have been here, they have seen what it takes to get here. Last year we played Harding County in the quarters, and it was a fantastic game, although we lost by 10 points. We had a little sniff at the semis, and they know it will take a lot to get there."
Eisenbraun said their success this season can go back to the leadership of four seniors — running back/defensive back Gavin Sudbeck, quarterback and linebacker TJ Hamar and linemen Reed Ohrtman and Jackson Grimes.
"They lead in that area on both sides of the football," Eisenbraun said. "Jackson and Reed are the big guys up front that have quite a bit of experience, size and good physical ability. They do a good job of leading our offensive line.
"TJ and Gavin are definitely are two standouts, they all have had tremendous seasons. All four guys lead the right way and are unselfish players, and it trickles down to the rest of the team. It's been a fantastic year of good leadership."
Sudbeck leads the way rushing with 926 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. He has also caught 24 passes for 490 yards and five more scores.
"He's not a big kid, but he is very quick and he has speed," Eisenbraun said. "If he is not getting the ball, he is a decoy, which opens counters and TJ throwing the ball."
Hamar has completed 56-of-82 passes for 841 yards and 10 TDs. He has a passing efficiency of 136.2.
"TJ has really got experience in our offense. He is like having another coach out on the field," Eisenbraun said.
On defense, Eisenbaraun said the Kougars are led by Hamar, the team's middle linebacker, and are coming along after a bit of a slow start.
"We have the four seniors, one junior who is starting in his first year and the rest are sophomores," he said. 'We had a mix of experience and youth, and as the year has gone, the sophomores, I forget they are sophomores, and that is because of our four senior leaders bringing them along the right way. We try to keep everything in front of us on defense and it has gotten a lot more stingy the last four or five games."
The Kougars moved into the quarterfinals with a 62-12 win over Dupree. Scotland, 5-3, ran past Irene-Wakonda 40-14.
"I know Scotland has a rich tradition of football, they are a well-coached football team," Eisenbraun said. "They will be a bruising type of football team, they pound the ball a lot. They have a good running back and their quarterback is decent. They will be a tough football team for sure, a good challenge."
Faith to host Del Rapids St. Mary
The Faith Longhorns will also be in the 9B quarterfinals, as the Longhorns host Dell Rapids St. Mary with kickoff at 5:30 p.m.
Faith comes into the game at 7-2, getting past Harding County 34-30 in the first round. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 5-2, moved on with a forfeit win over Bison.
