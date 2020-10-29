Kougars move on to 9B state semifinals

"I'm really proud of our kids and I give a huge amount of credit to our offensive line and our defensive line," Kadoka Area coach Chad Eisenbraun said. "Our running game really took control of the game as it went on, and the big guys up front did a great job. Scotland was a big, physical football team and we did a really good job executing.

"Defensively our D-line had a big night too and our defense was very stingy. I just can’t say enough about how our kids have come together this season and again tonight. They really play hard for each other and have come together so well as a team."

Kadoka Area, 9-1, hosts Dell Rapids St. Mary, which got past Faith 40-22. The Longhorns closed the season at 7-3.

Class 11B

MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 20, ST. THOMAS MORE 9: Cayden Eisemann threw three touchdown passes as the No. 3 Tigers knocked off the No. 6 Cavaliers 20-9 in the Class 11B quarterfinals in Mobridge.

Eisemann connected with Braden Goehring from about 41 yards out in the first quarter to give Mobridge-Pollock (9-0) a 7-0 lead. Jack Green got St. Thomas More (7-2) on the board with a 30-yard field goal to make it four-point game at halftime.