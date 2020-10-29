Kougars move on to 9B state semifinals

The Kadoka Area football team moved on the state semifinals for the first time in school history, as the Kougars ran past Scotland 42-12 Thursday night in the Class 9B state quarterfinals in Kadoka.
Kadoka Area led just 6-0 at the end of the first quarter, but scored 20 points in the second for a commanding 26-6 lead, and took a 34-12 advantage into the fourth.
Senior running back Gaven Sudbeck had a big game for the Kougars with 14 carries for 173 yards and five touchdowns, while also making 11 tackles with one interception on defense.
Senior quarterback TJ Hamar had 14 rushes for 65 yards and one score, also running in two 2-point conversions. Hamar also had 14 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Hamar got the Kougars on the board with a 40-yard TD run in the first before Sudbeck scored three straight times in the second on an 80-yard run, followed by scores of 15 and 8 yards.
Sudbeck scored his other two touchdowns on a 2-yard run in the third and a 19-yard run in the fourth.
Scotland got its scores on a 35-yard pass and a 2-yard run.
Tyus Williams also had 10 rushes for 66 yards and Reece Ohrtman added 11 carries for 50 yards. Reed Ohrtman also had 10 tackles and one QB sack.
"I'm really proud of our kids and I give a huge amount of credit to our offensive line and our defensive line," Kadoka Area coach Chad Eisenbraun said. "Our running game really took control of the game as it went on, and the big guys up front did a great job. Scotland was a big, physical football team and we did a really good job executing.
"Defensively our D-line had a big night too and our defense was very stingy. I just can’t say enough about how our kids have come together this season and again tonight. They really play hard for each other and have come together so well as a team."
Kadoka Area, 9-1, hosts Dell Rapids St. Mary, which got past Faith 40-22. The Longhorns closed the season at 7-3.
Class 11B
MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 20, ST. THOMAS MORE 9: Cayden Eisemann threw three touchdown passes as the No. 3 Tigers knocked off the No. 6 Cavaliers 20-9 in the Class 11B quarterfinals in Mobridge.
Eisemann connected with Braden Goehring from about 41 yards out in the first quarter to give Mobridge-Pollock (9-0) a 7-0 lead. Jack Green got St. Thomas More (7-2) on the board with a 30-yard field goal to make it four-point game at halftime.
Eisemann then gave his squad a three-possession advantage with two more touchdown passes to Goehring in the third quarter, on completion of 21 and 29 yards, to make it 20-3.
The Cavaliers got their only touchdown of the night in the fourth, on a 41-yard pass from Jed Sullivan to Trey Herrboldt, but failed to push across any more points.
The Tigers will play Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (10-0) next week for a spot in the state title game.
9AA
VIBORG-HURLEY 58, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 6: The top-seed and defending state champion Cougars looked every bit the part in running past the Comets Thursday night in the 9AA quarterfinals in Viborg.
The Comets fell to 5-6 to end their season as they made the second round of the state playoffs for only the second time in school history.
Sam Schlabach had 12 carries for 72 yards and a rushing touchdown. Schlabach was 9-of-31 passing with 81 yards and an interception. He ended the season with 1,437 passing yards, which breaks the single-season record of 1,430 held by Bryan O'Neal during the 1991 season.
Presley Myers had 3 catches for 41 yards for the Comets..
Defensively, Schlabach had 12 tackles, while Myers had nine tackles and one sack.
Viborg-Hurley, 9-0, hosts Platte-Geddes Friday, Nov. 6 in the semifinals. Platte-Geddes beat Hanson 17-8.
11AA
BROOKINGS 45, SPEARFISH 0: The top-ranked Bobcats rolled to the win over the Spartans Thursday night in Brookings.
No other results were made available.
Brookings, 10-0, hosts Huron in the semifinals Friday, Nov. 6, while Spearfish dropped to 0-9 to end its season.
YANKTON 41, DOUGLAS 7: The Bucks poured it on to stop the patriots Thursday night in Yankton.
No other results were made available.
Yankton, 9-1, hosts Pierre Friday in the semifinals, while Douglas finished its season at 1-8.
9A
CANISTOTA/FREEMAN 50, PHILIP 0: It was all Canistota/Freeman in the No. 4 and 5 quarterfinal game in Canistota.
No other results were made available.
Canistota/Freeman, 8-1, will be at No. 1 Howard Friday in the semifinals, while Philip closed its season at 6-3.
