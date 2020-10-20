 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kougars win two in own triangular
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Kougars win two in own triangular

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Kadoka Area won a pair of matches Tuesday in the Kadoka Area Triangular.

The Kougars stopped New Underwood in three sets, 25-10, 25-18 and 25-11 and went four in downing Stanley County, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22 and 25-6.

In the other match, New Underwood downed Stanley County in three, 25-13, 25-8 and 25-16.

Kadoka Area, 16-7, hosts Rapid City Christian Tuesday, while New Underwood, 13-8, hosts Edgemont Friday.

HILL CITY 3, CUSTER 0: The Rangers dominated the Wildcats for the three-set win Tuesday in Hill City.

Hill City rolled to a 25-14, 25-13 and 25-11.

Hill City, 23-2, closes the regular-season Tuesday at Belle Fourche, while Custer, 8-9, hosts Lead-Deadwood Tuesday.

PIERRE 3, STURGIS 0: The Lady Governors rolled to the three-set win over the Scoopers, 25-22, 25-13 and 25-20 in Pierre.

No other information was made available.

Sturgis, 8-9, takes on Yankton and Harrisburg Friday at home in the East-West Duals.

Pierre, 5-7, is at Sioux Falls Lincoln Friday.

DOUGLAS 3, LEAD-DEADWOOD 0: The Patriots picked up a road Black Hills Conference, stopping the Golddiggers in three sets.

Douglas came out on top 25-20-25-17 and 25-21.

No other results were made available.

Douglas, 4-14, competes in the East-West Duals Friday and Saturday in  Spearfish. Lead-Deadwood, 1-17, is at Belle Fourche Friday.

HIGHMORE-HARROLD 3, LYMAN 0: The Pirates picked up the lop-sided win over the Raiders in Presho.

Highmore-Harrold won the contest 25-5, 25-14 and 25-14.

Haley Husted had 10 kills and Grace Knox six kills for Highmore-Harrold, 14-3. Ellie Snyder and Rachel Drew had two kills each for Lyman.

Lyman, 1-13, is at Kadoka Area Tuesday.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News