Kougars win two in own triangular

Kadoka Area won a pair of matches Tuesday in the Kadoka Area Triangular.

The Kougars stopped New Underwood in three sets, 25-10, 25-18 and 25-11 and went four in downing Stanley County, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22 and 25-6.

In the other match, New Underwood downed Stanley County in three, 25-13, 25-8 and 25-16.

Kadoka Area, 16-7, hosts Rapid City Christian Tuesday, while New Underwood, 13-8, hosts Edgemont Friday.

HILL CITY 3, CUSTER 0: The Rangers dominated the Wildcats for the three-set win Tuesday in Hill City.

Hill City rolled to a 25-14, 25-13 and 25-11.

Hill City, 23-2, closes the regular-season Tuesday at Belle Fourche, while Custer, 8-9, hosts Lead-Deadwood Tuesday.

PIERRE 3, STURGIS 0: The Lady Governors rolled to the three-set win over the Scoopers, 25-22, 25-13 and 25-20 in Pierre.

No other information was made available.

Sturgis, 8-9, takes on Yankton and Harrisburg Friday at home in the East-West Duals.

Pierre, 5-7, is at Sioux Falls Lincoln Friday.