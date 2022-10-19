Krautschun pushing Clarkson, Belle Fourche ahead of Saturday's state cross country meet

Belle Fourche boasts two defending state champions entering Saturday's Class A State Cross Country Meet.

Last fall, Lane Krautschun won the Class B Boys State Cross Country Meet in Sioux Falls at 16 minutes, 35 seconds. At the time he ran for Bison, but a rumor began to spread this summer that the junior was transferring ahead of his junior season.

Belle Fourche head coach Jeremy Elsom didn't think much of the rumor when he first caught wind of it, but a conversation with school athletic director Adam Nowowiejski confirmed that suspicion.

“One day a former assistant coach of mine told me (he was transferring) but it was kind of a rumor at first,” Elsom said. “But I spoke to my athletic director and he confirmed it.”

The Broncs already had one state champion on the roster before the addition of Krautschun.

Last season, Sawyer Clarkson ran the fastest time in the state at the Sturgis Invitational Cross Country Meet at 15:17.7 and went on to run a Class A state meet record of 15:27.2 to win the state title in Sioux Falls.

While Clarkson has outpaced Krautschun this season, joining forces has strengthened both runners ahead of this weekend's state meet in Huron.

“He definitely pushes me,” Clarkson. “Everytime we get done running he is the one saying, ‘hey let’s do some strides’ when I just want to go home. He really keeps me in check and I try to keep him in check. It’s been a really good thing for our program to have two guys at this level on our team.”

Elsom said Krautschun’s transfer added depth for the Broncs and another leadership presence.

“The addition of Lane has been a blessing for the team,” Elsom said. “He’s a great young man and I couldn’t ask for a nicer kid. His work ethic is impeccable and it’s been great for the team to have him join us.”

Clarkson leads Class A with a personal record of 15:03 entering the state meet, 23 seconds faster than Sioux Falls Christian’s Isaac Davelaar (15.26.4).

“He’s got a very comparable work ethic to Lane,” Elsom said. “They both show up and do what needs to be done and they both have great attitudes. I’ve just seen him grow, I’ve known him for years, and he’s a senior that’s ready to finish the season strong and continue on.”

Krautschun is ranked fifth in the state with a personal record of 15:47.7 but Clarkson said his teammate will likely be his strongest competition this weekend.

“I know that Lane is probably going to be my competition at state. I feel confident but anybody can win on any given day.”

Belle Fourche finished the Region 5A meet last week with five runners in the top 11 to narrowly capture the team title over Hill City.

The depth on the team this season is different than what the Broncs have grown accustomed to in recent years.

“We really have a lot more depth than we’ve ever had,” Clarkson said. “We’ve had me and maybe another guy that’s pretty quick but this is the first year that the whole Belle team is going to be in the mix.”

As a team Belle Fourche is second only to Sioux Falls Christian in terms of average time, entering the Class A meet. The Chargers have three runners ranked in the top-20 of the class compared to two in the top five for the Broncs.

Elsom hopes his team can pull the upset this weekend and bring home a team title but said it will take quite a bit in order to stand atop the podium in Huron.

“I don’t want to jinx anything,” he said. “Everybody’s got their fingers crossed, everybody’s hoping but I don’t think anybody would be devastated at a second place finish. That would be amazing.”

The Class A Boys State Cross Country Meet commences at 12:30 p.m. MDT Saturday at Broadland Creek National Golf Course in Huron.