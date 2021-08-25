Kuehl earns All-State honors for Hardhats

Rapid City Post 22 outfielder Bransen Kuehl was named to the Class A All-State American Legion baseball team that was released by the Class A coaches on Wednesday.

Kuehl was the lone Hardhat named to the team, which was led by Harrisburg with five selections. Champion Renner Royals, runner-up Sioux Falls East and third-place Post 22 had a combined five players on the 16-member first team.

Kuehl, who has signed to play college baseball at the University of Utah, appeared in 42 games before an injury ended his season just before post-season play. He led the team with a .400 batting average with six home runs and 41 runs batted in and a 1.247 OPS (on base plus slugging) and 25 stolen bases. He also scored 47 runs.