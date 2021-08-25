Kuehl earns All-State honors for Hardhats

Rapid City Post 22 outfielder Bransen Kuehl was named to the Class A All-State American Legion baseball team that was released by the Class A coaches on Wednesday.
Kuehl was the lone Hardhat named to the team, which was led by Harrisburg with five selections. Champion Renner Royals, runner-up Sioux Falls East and third-place Post 22 had a combined five players on the 16-member first team.
Kuehl, who has signed to play college baseball at the University of Utah, appeared in 42 games before an injury ended his season just before post-season play. He led the team with a .400 batting average with six home runs and 41 runs batted in and a 1.247 OPS (on base plus slugging) and 25 stolen bases. He also scored 47 runs.
Class A All State Team
Pitcher
Will Simmons, Harrisburg, 5-0, 47 IP, 88 K , 1.64 ERA
Reece Arborgast, Renner , 7-1 53.1 IP , 61 K , 1.30 ERA ,
Chase Mason, Harrisburg, 5-0 , 35 IP, 1.40 ERA, 62 K
Nick Lounsbery, Sioux Falls East, 9-1, 1 Save, 62.1 IP, 61 K, 2.13 ERA
Jack Van Camp, Pierre, 5-4, 1 Save, 1.19 ERA, 41 IP, 61 K
Camden Gadbois, Sioux Falls West, 6-0, 47.1 IP, 1.77 ERA, 54K
Catcher
Tyman Long, Harrisburg, .289 AVG, 1.100 OPS, 12 HR, 8 2B, 3 3 , 51 RBI
1st Base
Jaxon Haase, Brandon Valley, .435 AVG, 1.259 OPS, 4 HR, 20 XBH, 57 RBI
2nd Base
Kale Stevenson, Watertown, .371 AVG, 1.109 OPS, 7 H , 4 3B, 9 2B, 49 RBI
3rd Base
Jack Sutton, Harrisburg, .415 AVG, 1.174 OPS, 5 HR, 23 XBH, 43 SB
Shortstop
Joe Kolbeck, Brandon Valley, .328 AVG, 8 HR, 40 RBI
Outfield
Chase Mason, Harrisburg, .337 AVG, 1.469 OPS, 18 HR, 28 XBH, 44 RBI
Nate Sprenkle, Sioux Falls East, .396 AVG, 1.259 OPS, 5 HR, 25 XBH, 49 RBI
Bransen Kuehl, Rapid City Post 22, .400 AVG, 1.224 OPS, 6 HR, 41 RB , 25 SB
Matt Brown, Brandon Valley, .345 AVG, 15 XBH, 20 SB, 43 RBI
Zach Ridl, Renner, .394 AVG, .927 OPS, 52 Hits, 32 RBI, 41 RUNS