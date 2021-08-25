 Skip to main content
Kuehl earns All-State honors for Hardhats
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Kuehl earns All-State honors for Hardhats

  Updated
Bransen Kuehl

Bransen Kuehl bats against Thunder Academy during the Firecracker Tournament July 3 at Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal Staff

Rapid City Post 22 outfielder Bransen Kuehl was named to the Class A All-State American Legion baseball team that was released by the Class A coaches on Wednesday.

Kuehl was the lone Hardhat named to the team, which was led by Harrisburg with five selections. Champion Renner Royals, runner-up Sioux Falls East and third-place Post 22 had a combined five players on the 16-member first team.

Kuehl mug

Kuehl

Kuehl, who has signed to play college baseball at the University of Utah,  appeared in 42 games before an injury ended his season just before post-season play. He led the team with a .400 batting average with six home runs and 41 runs batted in and a 1.247 OPS (on base plus slugging) and 25 stolen bases. He also scored 47 runs.

Class A All State Team

Pitcher

Will Simmons, Harrisburg, 5-0, 47 IP, 88 K , 1.64 ERA

Reece Arborgast, Renner , 7-1 53.1 IP , 61 K , 1.30 ERA ,

Chase Mason, Harrisburg, 5-0 , 35 IP, 1.40 ERA, 62 K

Nick Lounsbery, Sioux Falls East, 9-1, 1 Save, 62.1 IP, 61 K, 2.13 ERA

Jack Van Camp, Pierre, 5-4, 1 Save, 1.19 ERA, 41 IP, 61 K

Camden Gadbois, Sioux Falls West, 6-0, 47.1 IP, 1.77 ERA, 54K

Catcher

Tyman Long, Harrisburg, .289 AVG, 1.100 OPS, 12 HR, 8 2B, 3 3 , 51 RBI

1st Base

Jaxon Haase, Brandon Valley, .435 AVG, 1.259 OPS, 4 HR, 20 XBH, 57 RBI

2nd Base

Kale Stevenson, Watertown, .371 AVG, 1.109 OPS, 7 H , 4 3B, 9 2B, 49 RBI

3rd Base

Jack Sutton, Harrisburg, .415 AVG, 1.174 OPS, 5 HR, 23 XBH, 43 SB

Shortstop

Joe Kolbeck, Brandon Valley, .328 AVG, 8 HR, 40 RBI

Outfield

Chase Mason, Harrisburg, .337 AVG, 1.469 OPS, 18 HR, 28 XBH, 44 RBI

Nate Sprenkle, Sioux Falls East, .396 AVG, 1.259 OPS, 5 HR, 25 XBH, 49 RBI

Bransen Kuehl, Rapid City Post 22, .400 AVG, 1.224 OPS, 6 HR, 41 RB , 25 SB

Matt Brown, Brandon Valley, .345 AVG, 15 XBH, 20 SB, 43 RBI

Zach Ridl, Renner, .394 AVG, .927 OPS, 52 Hits, 32 RBI, 41 RUNS

