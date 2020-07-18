Kuehl, Hartford, Goble lead Hardhats to sweep

Bransen Kuehl did it all for Rapid City Post 22 Saturday night against Sioux Falls West, but on cue he deflected all of his success to his teammates.
Kuehl had a perfect game through four innings on the mound and clubbed a three-run home run in the fourth inning as the Hardhats rolled to an 11-1 win over West in the Veteran's Classic at Fitzgerald Stadium.
"First of all, my teammates just encouraged me a ton in the beginning of the game, so I built off of that, and my teammates were just making plays," Kuehl said.
After striking out eight of the first 13 hitters he faced, Kuehl lost his perfect game, no-hitter and shutout in the top of the fifth, although the run allowed was unearned.
With one out, Dylan Hanson broke up the no-hitter with a single up the middle, followed by two more singles up the gut by Mitch Willis and Connor Rysavy, with Hanson scoring on a throwing error by Hunter Tillery in center field.
Kuehl, however, kept it a 10-run rule game by striking out Graham Sanders and inducing Michael Zeman to fly out to Hartford at second base.
Kuehl finished with nine strike outs and no walks to move his record to 2-2 on the season.
"I'm never really concerned about something like a perfect game. My focus is always on the batter in the box," he said.
Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve wasn't shy about crediting Kuehl for his night in the first of two games to close round-robin play of the tournament. The Hardhats started slow in the nightcap against the Post 320 Shooters, but eventually rolled to a 15-5 win in five innings, highlighted by a grand slam home run by Colton Hartford and a two-run shot by Jake Goble.
"What more can you ask? Torve said of Kuehl after the first game. "A perfect game going through four, four RBIs on two hits and a home run. He's going to wash our uniforms after the game tonight too, so we might as well have him do everything."
The Hardhats jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first on four walks, two hits and two errors by West and never looked back.
"We came out aggressive and confident and with energy, like we enjoyed the game. It was fun to see," Torve said. "That is what this team is capable of doing. We're starting to peak at the right time. I'm just hoping we can keep it going."
Hartford led off with a single and scored on a triple by Ryan Bachman, who scored on a wild pitch. Dylan Richey walked, stole second and scored on a throwing error by West catcher Jamie Legg. Matt Hegre walked, stole second, went to third on a passed ball and scored on an error by Sioux Falls third baseman Connor Rysavy.
The Hardhats added two runs in the second when Hartford doubled and scored on two wild pitches and Kuehl singled home Richey.
Post 22 put the game away in the bottom of the fourth thanks to Kuehl's three-run home run and Goble's solo blast.
Hartford led the way offensively for the Hardhats with three hits, two runs scored and one RBI, while Bachman and Goble also knocked in one run.
Hartman took the loss for West, giving up seven hits and 11 runs, walking nine in 3 2/3 innings.
Sioux Falls West warmed up for the Post 22 game with a 13-1 win over the 406 Flyers. Willis, Ethan Behrend, Matt Peters, Legg, Bobby Feiock and Sanders all had two hits, with Behrend knocking in three runs, Willis two runs and Feiock with one.
The Shooters came out hitting against Weaver, who was making a rare start on the mound. Kolton Moshier and Joseph Corwin both hit singles and Bryan Roselles a double, followed by a fielder’s choice Jett Wetzler for a quick 2-0 lead.
The Hardhats came right back with three runs in the bottom half of the first when Kuehl and Hartford both scored on an error by Issac Dike, and Hegre scored on a RBI single by Tillery.
The Shooters hung in there again with two more runs in the third on a RBI single by Roselles, who scored when Haden Leighty reaching on a dropped third strike.
Post 22 responded with a six-run third, highlighted by a two-run home run by Goble — his second of the day — RBI singles by Hartford and Bachman and Tillery and Bachman both scoring on double steals.
The Hardhats put the game away in the fourth with six runs. Hegre scored on a steal to second and two throwing errors, followed by a huge grand slam home run well over the left-center fence by Hartford.
Drew Scherbenske, meanwhile, pitched the final two innings for the win, giving up one run.
Hartford had another big game with three hits and five RBI for the Hardhats, and he finished with six hits and six RBI in the two games.
"I was seeing the ball well all day," Hartford said. "I just went up there looking for base hits, trying to hit it to right. I was just swinging for base hits and one came at me, so I just saw bat on ball, and the rest happened."
Moshier and Roselles both had a pair of hits for the Shooters.
"They (Shooters) swung the bat pretty well, and we just had to answer," Hartford said. "We knew we were the better team, we just had to relax and the play the game that we know how to play."
The Hardhats, 4-1 in the tournament and 27-9 overall, will close the tournament Sunday at 3:30 p.m. against Miles City, Mont. It will be the final home game at Fitzgerald Stadium before renovation begins Monday.
"It's our last game at The Fitz, and we want nothing more than just win a game and end it on a good note," Hartford added.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!