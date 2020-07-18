Kuehl, Hartford, Goble lead Hardhats to sweep

Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve wasn't shy about crediting Kuehl for his night in the first of two games to close round-robin play of the tournament. The Hardhats started slow in the nightcap against the Post 320 Shooters, but eventually rolled to a 15-5 win in five innings, highlighted by a grand slam home run by Colton Hartford and a two-run shot by Jake Goble.

"What more can you ask? Torve said of Kuehl after the first game. "A perfect game going through four, four RBIs on two hits and a home run. He's going to wash our uniforms after the game tonight too, so we might as well have him do everything."

The Hardhats jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first on four walks, two hits and two errors by West and never looked back.

"We came out aggressive and confident and with energy, like we enjoyed the game. It was fun to see," Torve said. "That is what this team is capable of doing. We're starting to peak at the right time. I'm just hoping we can keep it going."

Hartford led off with a single and scored on a triple by Ryan Bachman, who scored on a wild pitch. Dylan Richey walked, stole second and scored on a throwing error by West catcher Jamie Legg. Matt Hegre walked, stole second, went to third on a passed ball and scored on an error by Sioux Falls third baseman Connor Rysavy.