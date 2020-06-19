Kuhn to play soccer at Southwestern College

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Recent Rapid City Stevens graduate Bryanna Kuhn had a tough choice between cross country and soccer when trying to decide which sport to pursue in college.

She eventually chose soccer, but got a late start on the recruiting trail and was slowed down more by the COVID-19 pandemic and had a couple of visits canceled in March. She signed recently to play soccer at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kan.

Bryanna Kuhn, Southwestern College, soccer

On why she chose Southwestern: "It was really late in the year and I didn't have a lot of options. When they reached out to me, I ended up doing a virtual tour with them and I really, really liked the college and the size of school. The soccer team seemed like it was a family, so it won't be a hard transition between college and high school."

On competing on the college level: Kuhn is a midfielder. "Southwestern is NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) and there is a lot of things that I have to do to be prepared. I do have to step up my game and to practice to have better skills and just make sure that I work hard in order for me to be able to play my freshman year."

On what she'll study in college: Kuhn plans to study biology before going to medical school to become an orthopedic surgeon.

