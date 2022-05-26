 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Kyla Sawvell earns All-American selection after hammer throw performance at nationals

  • Updated
  • 0
KS1.jpg (copy)

Kyla Sawvell of Black Hills State competes in the shot put competition at the Bauer Invitational on April 9 at O'Harra Stadium in Rapid City. Sawvell won the event at the 2022 RMAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Sunday in Pueblo, Colorado.

 Kent Bush, Journal staff

Black Hills State's Kyla Sawvell placed sixth in the hammer throw at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday in Allendale, Michigan.

Sawvell surpassed his pre-meet ranking of seventh with a throw of 186 feet, seven inches, earning her a First-Team All-American selection.

Keith Osowski ran the 3000-meter steeplechase in 8 minutes, 49.62 seconds, which earned him a second-place finish in the second flight which earned him a spot in the steeplechase finals Friday.

Ruby Lindquist ran a 10:42.02 steeplechase, placing 15th in the nation in after coming into the race ranked 18th.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 21

Your Two Cents for May 21

Janyce Hockenbary has sunk to new lows with her campaign mailings. She first tried to deflect responsibility by saying she didn’t write them, …

Watch Now: Related Video

What can Americans do about far-right extremism?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News