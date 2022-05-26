Kyla Sawvell earns All-American selection after hammer throw performance at nationals

Black Hills State's Kyla Sawvell placed sixth in the hammer throw at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday in Allendale, Michigan.

Sawvell surpassed his pre-meet ranking of seventh with a throw of 186 feet, seven inches, earning her a First-Team All-American selection.

Keith Osowski ran the 3000-meter steeplechase in 8 minutes, 49.62 seconds, which earned him a second-place finish in the second flight which earned him a spot in the steeplechase finals Friday.

Ruby Lindquist ran a 10:42.02 steeplechase, placing 15th in the nation in after coming into the race ranked 18th.

