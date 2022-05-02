 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Kyla Sawvell wins RMAC shot put title by nearly 3 feet

  • 0
KS1.jpg (copy)

Kyla Sawvell of Black Hills State competes in the shot put competition at the Bauer Invitational on April 9 at O'Harra Stadium in Rapid City. Sawvell won the event at the 2022 RMAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Sunday in Pueblo, Colorado.

 Kent Bush, Journal staff

Black Hills State's Kyla Sawvell capped off the RMAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a dominating performance in the shot put Sunday in Pueblo, Colorado.

The Wall native recorded a throw of 46 feet, 2.75 inches to win the event, beating the runner-up by nearly 3 feet. Sawvell also claimed the hammer throw on Friday and placed second in the discuss on Saturday.

BHSU finished fourth out of 14 teams in the team standings.

Among other notable performances for the Yellow Jacket women, Hannah Hendrick earned First-Team All-Conference honors with a third-place finish in the pole vault (12 feet, 10 inches), and Whitney Scott was a Second-Team All-Conference selection with fifth-place finish (12 feet, 2 inches) in the same event.

Sully Mack placed third in the javelin and earned a First-Team All-Conference selection after a throw of 175 feet, 11 inches to lead the BHSU men's team, which ended in seventh place out of 13 schools.

The South Dakota Mines men's and women's teams finished in ninth and 10th place, respectively, with a bright spot coming from Jaycie Stubbs, who won the women's javelin with a throw of 129 feet, 4.4 inches.

People are also reading…

Jaycie Stubbs

Jaycie Stubbs of Black Hills State stands on the podium after receiving her first-place medal for winning the women's shot put event at the 2022 RMAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Sunday in Pueblo, Colorado. 

Kamryn Scully and Jenna Sayler earned All-Conference selections with their performances. Scully placed fourth in the 400-meter dash (1 minute, 3.8 seconds) and Sayler placed fifth in the shot put (40 feet, 3.1 inches). 

The 2022 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships are scheduled for May 26-28 at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 30

Your Two Cents for April 30

As a traditional conservative, I am appalled by the far-right fringe of the party dominating the conversation locally. It's time for the local…

Your Two Cents for April 28

Your Two Cents for April 28

The subject matter discussed by the Rapid City Human Relations Commission-Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors makes me uncomfortable. Maybe N…

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian offensive drastically intensifies in eastern Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News