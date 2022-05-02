Kyla Sawvell wins RMAC shot put title by nearly 3 feet

Black Hills State's Kyla Sawvell capped off the RMAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a dominating performance in the shot put Sunday in Pueblo, Colorado.

The Wall native recorded a throw of 46 feet, 2.75 inches to win the event, beating the runner-up by nearly 3 feet. Sawvell also claimed the hammer throw on Friday and placed second in the discuss on Saturday.

BHSU finished fourth out of 14 teams in the team standings.

Among other notable performances for the Yellow Jacket women, Hannah Hendrick earned First-Team All-Conference honors with a third-place finish in the pole vault (12 feet, 10 inches), and Whitney Scott was a Second-Team All-Conference selection with fifth-place finish (12 feet, 2 inches) in the same event.

Sully Mack placed third in the javelin and earned a First-Team All-Conference selection after a throw of 175 feet, 11 inches to lead the BHSU men's team, which ended in seventh place out of 13 schools.

The South Dakota Mines men's and women's teams finished in ninth and 10th place, respectively, with a bright spot coming from Jaycie Stubbs, who won the women's javelin with a throw of 129 feet, 4.4 inches.

Kamryn Scully and Jenna Sayler earned All-Conference selections with their performances. Scully placed fourth in the 400-meter dash (1 minute, 3.8 seconds) and Sayler placed fifth in the shot put (40 feet, 3.1 inches).

The 2022 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships are scheduled for May 26-28 at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan.

