Kyle Hanson picking up grandpa's mantel

He had an inclination to the dedication it takes for the amount of work it takes to field a race car.

“It’s definitely a full time, second job," he said.

Even though he races in what is often referred to as an “entry level class,” the cost to an upstart racer is not for the faint of heart.

“Everything comes with a price tag. Boating, skiing, side by sides-you just make do for what you love.," Hanson said.

Some compare the inclusion of such an endeavor as “the other woman,” but he is quick to note he has a “significant other” that is still at the top of his priority list.

He has already experienced one of the uncomfortable nuances of racing.

“Late in the feature, the car picked up a vibration," he said. "A million things go through your helmet when the unexpected differences shake the car.”

Despite the butterflies, the uncertainties of whatever malady has afflicted the car he has dedicated so much of his time and resources to, he plans on being behind the wheel for many more seasons.

“I was hooked before I even thought about getting a car,” he explained. “That little kid in me is having the time of his life right now.”