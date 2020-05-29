Kyle Hanson picking up grandpa's mantel

Fans with a long affiliation with Black Hills Speedway may recall a battered ol’ pickup that pushed off sprint cars for many years starting in the 1970s. The man, Darrell Hanson and the truck were as synonymous with racing as any of the talented wheelmen of the day.
Some 40 years on, his grandson has picked up the mantel in a more direct way. Now with just one race under his five-point harness, Kyle Hanson of nearby Hermosa is an astute student to two of the regions most notable professors, Troy Murner and Troy’s dad Butch.
“Whatever they tell me do to the car, to anything, I’m on it,” the 25 year-old IMCA Hobby Stock rookie says. “It’s like heeding the gospel in a lot of ways.”
He is quick to point out the Murner family has put in as much time in getting the pretty yellow Monte Carlo in racing shape as he has.
“I guess they like me," Hanson said.
The younger version of Kyle used to date Troy’s daughter. Although they went separate ways, he has stayed in the good graces of the dirt track academic staff.
“If they’re willing to invest in me, I’ll do everything I can for a good pay off," he said.
Opening night produced the expected butterflies, which he focused on “holding my line, stay steady on the gas and be careful, but not too careful, you know what I mean?”
He had an inclination to the dedication it takes for the amount of work it takes to field a race car.
“It’s definitely a full time, second job," he said.
Even though he races in what is often referred to as an “entry level class,” the cost to an upstart racer is not for the faint of heart.
“Everything comes with a price tag. Boating, skiing, side by sides-you just make do for what you love.," Hanson said.
Some compare the inclusion of such an endeavor as “the other woman,” but he is quick to note he has a “significant other” that is still at the top of his priority list.
He has already experienced one of the uncomfortable nuances of racing.
“Late in the feature, the car picked up a vibration," he said. "A million things go through your helmet when the unexpected differences shake the car.”
Despite the butterflies, the uncertainties of whatever malady has afflicted the car he has dedicated so much of his time and resources to, he plans on being behind the wheel for many more seasons.
“I was hooked before I even thought about getting a car,” he explained. “That little kid in me is having the time of his life right now.”
Hanson led the first three laps of the Hobby Stock feature, before falling into a trap that has ensnared many a novice dirt tracker. Over steered the corner, sending the car into a spin that, fortunately, didn’t get any fender bender action from the rest of the field.
John Garrigan came from a last lap charge on race leader Klayson Jager for his second feature nod of the young season.
A five car battle raged for almost the entire duration of the 15 lap Wissota Street Stock feature. Buoyed by a few cautions, Andy Fitzgerald held off a strong run from Nate Hand to get the win.
Attrition during the heat races pared the Wissota Midwest Modified feature starting lineup, with Tony Leiker of Gillette, Wyo.,, finding victory lane while a come and go shower fell on the racing surface.
Eric Mass put his blue and yellow IMCA Modified into victory circles before Montana’s Jeremy McCune passed opening night victor Travis Reber for the sprint car win.
