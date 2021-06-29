Kyle Kooima takes over Lead-Deadwood football program in 1st head coaching role

In 2020, Kyle Kooima received an offer for his first football head coaching position, a dream of his for nearly two decades.
He wasn’t ready to leave Castlewood, however, and turned the job at Elkton down. But a year later he was ready for a change, and accepted an offer earlier this month to become the next head coach at Lead-Deadwood High School, succeeding Tom Tieszen, who stepped down after six years.
“I’ve wanted to be a head football coach for probably 20 years now. When I was in college, that was the goal, to eventually be a head coach,” he said. “I didn’t know how that would turn out with not coaching in my first job, so getting the chance to finally fulfill that dream, that professional goal I had, is exciting.”
Kooima, a Sioux Center, Iowa native, comes to the Black Hills after serving as an assistant at Castlewood High, a 9-man program, the last seven years and being the school’s athletic director the last three. A former lineman at the Division II Southwest Minnesota State University, he played just one year of college football before an injury ended his career and he began coaching at a local high school in Marshall, Minnesota.
Castlewood was the location of his first job after graduation, where he taught science classes, coached baseball and golf and even started a chess club, but he did not coach football. He eventually got involved in youth coaching at a neighboring town before establishing a third through sixth grade tackle program in Castlewood.
A lot of factors played into his decision to leave East River and in his interest in Lead-Deadwood, Kooima said, such as the opportunity to teach chemistry in addition to leading an 11-man football program, but mainly he was ready for a change as he was stretched too thin among coaching, teaching and administration duties at Castlewood.
“I just needed a fresh start,” said Kooima, who brings with him a wife and four kids. “We’re up for an adventure. We’re excited for something new.”
What Kooima said he liked about the Lead-Deadwood football program, which went 2-5 last season, was how its participation numbers have grown. For him, individual development is most important as a coach in showing what the sport can do outside of team record.
“You can look at the wins and losses as to whether or not it’s a successful season. Success to me is measured by the growth of these kids, as they come in as ninth grade boys and they leave as young men,” he said. “I haven’t had many losing seasons, so I certainly want to win, but we’ll put my philosophy into what they’ve got here, try to keep the numbers up and try to continue to grow the program, instill hard work and the wins and such will come.”
Kooima's mentality on the field is to run first, with play-action passes. His offensive strategy consists of a modified Slot-T formation, an old-school system that involves spreading out defenses and includes sharp angles, pulling linemen and misdirections in the backfield. He said he adopted the method in Marshall and adapted it at Castlewood.
“I feel I do a good job of teaching and instructing,” he said. “Once they pick it up, we’re going to be able to move the ball.”
On defense, Kooima said he lives and dies by the blitz. He likes to put pressure on out of a 5-2, Cover 2 formation that leaves options open for defensive ends to flip to linebackers or for safeties to come down and transition into a 4-4.
“You might get burnt, but you’re going to make more plays than not, especially if you’re blitzing a high school quarterback,” he said. “Not very many of them can read a blitz and get it out in time.”
Kooima added that he has a one-game-at-a-time mindset, but has aspirations of creating a successful program. Those are most likely long-term goals, but he’s not ruling out something happening sooner.
“I’m focused on 1-0 each week. Sure it’d be great to make the playoffs. It’d be great to host a playoff game, to win a playoff game and to get to the dome and then win it, but that’s long-term,” he said. “Can it happen in Year 1? Absolutely.”
Lead-Deadwood is set to open its 2021 campaign Aug. 20 at Bennett County. Its home-opener is slated for the following week, Aug. 27, against Miller/Highmore-Harrold.
