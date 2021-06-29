Kyle Kooima takes over Lead-Deadwood football program in 1st head coaching role

A lot of factors played into his decision to leave East River and in his interest in Lead-Deadwood, Kooima said, such as the opportunity to teach chemistry in addition to leading an 11-man football program, but mainly he was ready for a change as he was stretched too thin among coaching, teaching and administration duties at Castlewood.

“I just needed a fresh start,” said Kooima, who brings with him a wife and four kids. “We’re up for an adventure. We’re excited for something new.”

What Kooima said he liked about the Lead-Deadwood football program, which went 2-5 last season, was how its participation numbers have grown. For him, individual development is most important as a coach in showing what the sport can do outside of team record.

“You can look at the wins and losses as to whether or not it’s a successful season. Success to me is measured by the growth of these kids, as they come in as ninth grade boys and they leave as young men,” he said. “I haven’t had many losing seasons, so I certainly want to win, but we’ll put my philosophy into what they’ve got here, try to keep the numbers up and try to continue to grow the program, instill hard work and the wins and such will come.”