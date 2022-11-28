Kyle man charged with killing man with vehicle

A 27-year-old Kyle man is facing a second-degree murder charge for allegedly killing a father of five on Nov. 2 by striking him with a vehicle.

A federal grand jury charged Scotty Old Horse on Nov. 17 for the death of 35-year-old Harold Top Bear, whose five children are listed in his obituary alongside numerous other relatives.

Court records show Old Horse was arrested in Pine Ridge on Nov. 22 — 20 days after Top Bear died. On the day before Thanksgiving, United States Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollman signed an order of detention to keep Old Horse in custody while he awaits trial. He is currently held at the Pennington County Jail.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to life in custody and/or a $250,000 fine, five years of supervised release and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and the FBI are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelsey Blair is prosecuting the case. Jennifer Albertson with the Federal Public Defender's Office in Rapid City is representing Old Horse.

A trial date is set for Jan. 31, 2023 if Old Horse does not reach a plea agreement with the government by Jan. 13, 2023.