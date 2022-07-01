Kyle man sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing meth

U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier sentenced a Kyle man June 24 to 10 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in South Dakota over the course of a more than 6-year period between January 2015 and March 2021, according to court documents.

Ten years is the mandatory minimum for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Chester Apple, also known as Chester Janis, 39, will undergo five years of supervised release after his sentence. Apple pleaded guilty to the charges on Dec. 12.

According to a signed factual basis statement, Apple said he distributed methamphetamine in South Dakota and elsewhere. Apple admitted by signing the document that he knowingly, intentionally, and repeatedly obtained methamphetamine and disbursed it to others for use and further distribution.

The document states between 1.5 and 5 kilograms of methamphetamine were distributed during the course of the conspiracy.

The Badlands Safe Trails Task Force, which includes the FBI, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety, South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation and the Martin Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Sazama represented the government in the case. Kody Kriss defended Apple in the case.

