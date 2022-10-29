Lack of support, participation continues to plague Central football program, former coach says

It’s been 16 years since Rapid City Central has earned a winning record on the gridiron.

Since the conclusion of the 2006 season, the Cobblers football program has played under the direction of five head coaches, tallying a record of 33-121, and now they're looking for a sixth.

Neal Cruce served as the head coach at Central for the last three seasons and resigned from the post Monday with a 2-24 record, citing health as a reason for his departure.

He said the next coach at Central faces two large obstacles in the way of turning around the program; motivating students to come out for football, and rallying the community and school to support the program.

“Finding a way to get them interested is something that I couldn't do with some of the kids who didn't play that wish that I wish would have played," Cruce told the Journal this week. "That would be the No. 1 thing, and No. 2 is school pride,” Cruce told The Journal.

Central activities director Jordan Bauer said the lack of interest mostly plays out in the hallways, but he saw positive steps under Cruce as the sub-varsity programs swelled in numbers.

“I don't know if you call that a community support issue, or just more of a numbers issue,” Bauer said. “Right now at Central we’re just working to improve that, and hopefully with this young group of kids coming up, we'll kind of be able to battle that a little bit.”

Cruce said he noticed a difference on the field when the school and community went out of their way to support the team. Examples he pointed out included selling old uniforms to students, hanging posters in the hallways, throwing pep rallies and filling the stands at O’Harra Stadium instead of having half the crowd in their cars on the ramp.

“You know, just getting behind them and doing all of those ra-ra things,” Cruce said. “If that's what they are and that's what you want to call them, that's what it is, but more of that would definitely help.”

Heath Harding served as a defensive coordinator for Cruce over the last three seasons, and has coached at Central for six years dating back to former coach Erik Iverson’s tenure.

He relocated to the Rapid City area from Brandon Valley and said there’s a marked difference between the two sides of the state when it comes to passion for football.

“This is a baseball town, we don't have the kids out in the backyard throwing the football,” Harding said. “The first time that they really start hitting football is when they walk in our doors as freshmen, so we're already five or six years behind our competition.”

Harding said his kids, who played football at Brandon Valley, grew up wanting to play for the Lynx on Friday nights, but there are fewer kids with that same experience in Rapid City.

“It’s kind of a chicken and egg situation,” Harding said. “How do you build enthusiasm for a sport without success on the field? But then how do you get success on the field without enthusiasm from the support?”

The Central program did take positive steps during Cruce’s tenure, however. For starters, the coaching staff worked with the athletic department to overhaul the storage equipment room and coaching offices. They also purchased new uniforms and grew the sub-varsity numbers by visiting the middle schools to recruit the next group of Cobbler football players.

Bauer credited Cruce for his commitment to ensure those aspects of the program began to trend in the right direction.

“From the facility side of it, I believe that we've got what we need to be successful,” he said. “It's now about finding that buy-in to the program and the weight room that's really going to turn the corner for us.”

Central also sent seven players to play college football during Cruce’s tenure. Four more players from the 2022 team, including South Dakota State commit Will Paepke, are anticipated to sign National Letters of Intent in the coming months.

Cruce said the best parts of coaching at Central were the relationships he built with his staff and student-athletes, as well as being able to live close to his parents for the first time in 19 years.

“I wish it would have worked out and that it was more successful. I can't change that now, but years down the road maybe I've learned something from this,” Cruce said. “I think it will help the players down the road too, and there will be lessons from this year that will help them.”

In terms of finding the next head coach at Central, Bauer said he’s not going to rush the process or limit the range of the search.

“I'll get on the horn and start doing my homework and trying to get some feelers out there to see who's interested and we'll give it a little bit of time,” Bauer said. “Hopefully we get someone that's hungry to take on Central football.”