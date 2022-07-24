Ladies and gentlemen: Gilbert celebrates 10 years of play-by-play

The “Voice of Canyon Lake Little League Baseball” is in a celebrating mood.

Josh Gilbert is enjoying his 10th anniversary of announcing youth baseball in Rapid City. It was June 27, 2012, to be exact, when former Canyon Lake Mariners coach Steve Nolan got him the gig announcing his first Little League game.

“I was a little nervous at first, but I immediately got the hang of it as the game went on,” Josh said Saturday between announcing games at the South Dakota 12U Little League State Tournament at the Canyon Lake complex. “Right at the end of the game, I told myself, ‘Hey, I can do something with this. I was confident I was going to do it for a long time, so here I am on my 10-year anniversary of announcing baseball games.”

His goal in announcing games is to make baseball games fun to go to. He said he likes to show great enthusiasm for the home team and fans in Rapid City. He also does some announcing for the Rapid City Post 320 American Legion baseball team.

Canyon Lake Little League president Brian Tideman said that is exactly what Josh does when he announces Little League baseball, as he gives the young players a “really cool experience, unlike anyplace he has ever been at for youth sports.

“No. 1, he is always here, he is very reliable, and No. 2, he makes the young players feel like they are playing Big League baseball,” said Tideman. “The kids love it. They grow up as Little Leaguers here and they hear his voice now, when those kids who move on get to hear that voice and its familiarity, and I think it is really special for them. They are just as happy for him, seeing him move up as well. I think in their minds, I think they would love it if he is calling games for the Cubs someday.”

Josh, who has autism, might be about the biggest baseball fan in town. When he is not announcing for Little League or Post 320, you might see him at various baseball games in town donned in a full Chicago Cubs uniform.

He loves his Cubbies because his grandfather, former South Dakota Mines professor Chuck Thielen, was a Cubs fan.

“My grandpa Chuck died five years ago and he was a big Cubs fan,” said Josh, who has worked in the maintenance department for Black Hills Works for the past five years where he mows, pulls weeds, rakes leaves and shovels snow in the winter.

“I have autism, but I still live on my own. I sometimes buy my own groceries and make my own dinner,” he said. “I ride my bike all over the city and ride to work and to ballgames.”

Before Josh began as a youth baseball announcer, he would pretend to announce Chicago Bulls basketball games when they were on TV. Another announcing influence came from listening to former Rapid City Rush public address announcer Sugar Ray Quinn.

“I was learning lot about enthusiasm with him and I became friends with him,” Josh said of Quinn. “He was one of the biggest reasons I became a sports announcer.”

Halfway through the four-day 12-under state tournament and in each game he announces, Josh also has the fans safety in mind when he reminds them to “please watch out for foul balls heading out of play at all time” after each foul ball.

“I’m just trying to make the baseball game safe to go to. I try to make sure nobody gets hurt by foul balls,” he said.

Just what is his favorite part of announcing baseball? It’s the home runs.

“I like watching balls fly out of the park and getting a chance to estimate how far they went,” he said.

Announcing for all of Rapid City and for the state tournament is a kick for Josh, as he calls it one of the greatest adventures of baseball he has ever announced when he announces Little League baseball.”

In his spare time, Josh likes to go tubing in Rapid Creek, hike and swim and play video games … and baseball of course. He competed in Seattle four years ago in a national Special Olympics softball tournament where the Rapid City team won the gold medal.

“It reminded me of the Cubs winning the World Series,” he said. “I felt a little emotional, but happy that I won the Gold.”

The way Josh sees it, “baseball is a whole new ballgame” and he has plenty of lineups to announce.

“I’m just going to keep announcing to see where the path takes me,” he said.