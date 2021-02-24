Lady Bison forfeit region game to STM with COVID protocol

The Class A top-ranked St. Thomas More girls' basketball team has moved on to the SoDak 16 tournament after Hot Springs forfeited Thursday night's game because the Lady Bison are in a COVID protocol.
Officially on the books, the Cavaliers gained the 2-0 win. STM is now 20-1 on the season and will compete in the SoDak 16 as the top seed Thursday, March 4.
Hot Springs, which advanced to the game after a 60-55 win over Bennett County on Tuesday, ended its season at 5-15. STM had just defeated Hot Springs 57-19 Friday at St. Thomas More.
WALL 53, KADOKA AREA 32: The Lady Eagles cruised to the semifinal round of the Region 7B tournament Tuesday night with the win over the Kougars.
Wall will face New Underwood Thursday night at 7 p.m., with the winner advancing to the SoDak 16.
Lilly Wagner led Wall, 15-6, with 16 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Paige Kjerstad with 10 points and Ava Dinger with nine points. Searra-Sioux Deutscher also grabbed 10 rebounds.
No results were made available for Kadoka Area, which finished the season at 7-14.
SDABA announces weekend state tourney schedule
The South Dakota Amateur Basketball Association has released the opening round pairings for its 74th annual state men's basketball tournament Satursday and Sunday at Madison High School in Madison. The tournament will feature 18 teams competing in three divisions.
First round pool play begins at 9 a.m. (MDT) on Saturday, with Sioux Falls Average Joe's taking in Redfield Haider Construction. At 10:15 a.m. Wolsey-Wessington plays Sioux Falls Smooth, followed by Sioux Falls Ambush beginning its "A" title defense against the DWU Alums from Mitchell at 11:30 a.m.. Faulkton takes on Lake Preston at noon in the auxiliary gym. At 12:45 p.m. Sturgis faces off against the Volga Bears, followed by Sioux Falls Interstate Sales vs. Sioux Falls Quion Bank at 1:15 p.m.
At 2 p.m. Watertown will play the loser of game #1, followed by Watertown Foothills Contracting taking on the game #2 loser at 2:30 p.m.. Viborg Dog Guard takes on the loser of game #3 at 3:15 p.m., followed by Lennox Plains Commerce challenging the loser of game #4 at 3:45 p.m. The evening session features the host teams, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with Madison Stadium playing the loser of game #5, followed by Madison Sporty's facing off against the loser of game #6 at 6 p.m.
The 2021 SDABA Hall of Fame inductees, Steve Krier and Richie Vrooman, will be recognized at halftime of the Saturday evening games.
Sunday games will begin at 9 a.m. with the last rounds of pool play finishing in the afternoon. The tournament concludes Sunday Evening with the three championship games starting at 4:30 p.m.
City Rec hosting winter racquetball tournament
Rapid City’s Recreation Division will host its Winter Racquetball Tournament Saturday, March 13. Tournament action begins at 10 a.m. at the Roosevelt Swim Center racquetball courts. The event will consist of pool play for seeding purposes followed by a tournament. Registration deadline is March 6 with a fee of $15 per player and the event is open to adults 18 and older.
“This is a great opportunity to have some fun, shrug off the winter and COVID blues and work on your game,” said tournament coordinator Lilli Estus.
Sign up online at www.rcparksandrec.org or stop by the Swim Center at 125 Waterloo Street. Rosters will be filled out the day of the tournament.
For more information, contact Estus as Lilli.Estus@rcgov.org or call 394-4168 or 394-5223.