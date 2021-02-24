Lady Bison forfeit region game to STM with COVID protocol

The Class A top-ranked St. Thomas More girls' basketball team has moved on to the SoDak 16 tournament after Hot Springs forfeited Thursday night's game because the Lady Bison are in a COVID protocol.

Officially on the books, the Cavaliers gained the 2-0 win. STM is now 20-1 on the season and will compete in the SoDak 16 as the top seed Thursday, March 4.

Hot Springs, which advanced to the game after a 60-55 win over Bennett County on Tuesday, ended its season at 5-15. STM had just defeated Hot Springs 57-19 Friday at St. Thomas More.

WALL 53, KADOKA AREA 32: The Lady Eagles cruised to the semifinal round of the Region 7B tournament Tuesday night with the win over the Kougars.

Wall will face New Underwood Thursday night at 7 p.m., with the winner advancing to the SoDak 16.

Lilly Wagner led Wall, 15-6, with 16 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Paige Kjerstad with 10 points and Ava Dinger with nine points. Searra-Sioux Deutscher also grabbed 10 rebounds.

No results were made available for Kadoka Area, which finished the season at 7-14.

SDABA announces weekend state tourney schedule