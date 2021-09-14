Lady Comet tennis runs past Spearfish

Stevens and Central will play in the Burt Elliot Extravaganza in Aberdeen on Saturday.

Boys Golf

Spearfish, Reede win at home invite

Led by the top three finishers in the individual standing, the Spartans picked up the first place finish at the Spearfish Invitational on Tuesday.

Spearfish earned the top spot with a score of 313, followed by Rapid City Stevens in second with 341 and Belle Fourche with 371.

Parker Reede of spearfish finished first in the individual standings with a score of 75, while teammates Josh Sundsted was second (77) and Jack Hight tied for third with 80.

Ryder Bailey of Custer rounded out the top three (80).

Raiders top Hot Springs Invitational

The Rapid City Stevens boys' golf team had four competitors finish in the top six as it took first at the Hot Springs Invite on Monday at the Southern Hills Golf Course.

The Raiders closed out the day with a score of 356, while St. Thomas More wasn’t far behind with 365.