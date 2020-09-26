Lady Comets edge Rangers to stay unbeaten

In a battle of unbeatens, the Rapid City Christian volleyball team remained that way with a tough 2-1 win over Hill City Saturday afternoon in the Hill City Tournament.
Action Saturday in Hill City came about when Belle Fourche canceled its regular-scheduled tournament.
The Lady Comets, 13-0, downed the Rangers 25-16, 21-25 and 25-23. Earlier in the round-robin format, Rapid City Christian downed St. Thomas More 25-16 and 25-19 and Sturgis 25-13 and 25-20.
For the day, Riley Freeland finished with 58 assists and seven serving aces for Christianb, while Olivia Kieffer had 29 kills and eight aces.
Also for the Lady Comets, Tori Altstiel totaled 26 kills and Abby Pierce had 37 digs.
Rapid City Christian returns to action next weekend at the Lead/Deadwood Tournament.
Hill City, 14-1, earlier defeated Sturgis 25-13 and 25-14 and St. Thomas More 25-7, 27-25. The Rangers are at Philip Tuesday.
In the other game of the tournament, Sturgis downed St. Thomas More 17-25, 25-18 and 25-17. Sturgis is 4-5 and will be at Hot Springs Tuesday.
STM, 8-8, is at Spearfish Tuesday.
Boys soccer
ST. THOMAS MORE 9, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 2: The Cavaliers closed the regular-season with a big win over the Patriots Saturday at Hart Ranch.
Tom Solano scored first with an assist from Sam Evans 16 minutes into the game. Next to score for STM just two minutes later was Jason Albertson, assisted by Ethan Billau. Evans added a score at the 20 minute mark to cap the Cavs’ scoring for the first half.
Solano ignited STM’s second-half offense with another score at 44 minutes, followed by Evans’ second goal at 65 minutes and a goal by Henry Snyder at 67 minutes. Albertson scored his second goal of the day at 71 minutes assisted by Solano, who in turn scored his third and final goal of the day a minute later, with an assist from Evans.
Will Green added the final goal for the Cavaliers at 78 minutes. Cavalier goalie Jacob Solano has seven saves on the day.
Both STM, 5-7-2 and Douglas/Rapid City Christian, 2-9-1, will prepare for the state playoffs that begin Oct. 6.
Girls soccer
ST. THOMAS MORE 7, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 0: The Cavaliers pitched the shutout, stopping the Patriots Saturday at Hart Ranch to close the regular season.
No other information was made available.
STM, 4-9-0 and Douglas.Rapid City Christian, 1-8-0, will prepare for the state playoffs that begin Oct. 6.
Cheer and dance
Stevens wins own invitational
Rapid City Stevens came away with both team titles Saturday at the Rapid City Stevens Invitational cheer and dance competition at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
The Raiders were the grand champions in dance with 164 points, to 161.25 for Rapid City Central. Pierre laced third with 153.25, followed by Douglas/St. Thomas More at 117.25, Sturgis at 114.50 and Hort Springs with 54.50/.
Stevens also won pom and jazz, while Central won the hip hop competition.
Stevens came away with the grand champion title in cheer as well with 153.50 points, with Central second at 132.50 and Custer with 128 points. Hot springs was fourth with 115.50, followed by Belle Fourche with 112.50, Sturgis with 112, Douglas/St. Thomas More with 98 and Pierre with 94.
Girls tennis
Lady Comets pick up two wins in Pierre
Rapid City Christian came away with a pair of wins Saturday at the Pierre invitational, beating Pierre 7-2 and edging Huron 5-4.
Ella Hancock earned a pair of 10-0 wins for the Lady Comets at No. 1 singles, while Julia Anderson (No. 2) and Zeah Ryherd (No. 5) were also 2-0 on the day.
In doubles play, Hancock and Anderson, at No. 1 and Mia Shankle and Hannah Beckloff, at No. 2, were both 2-0.
Rapid City Christian will now prepare for the Class A State Tournament in Rapid City Oct. 5-6.
Football
HARDING COUNTY 64, DUPREE 0: The Ranchers scored all 64 points in the first half to romp past the Tigers Friday for their third straight win.
Harding County scored 26 points in the first quarter and 38 in the second. The game ended at halftime because of the 50-point rule.
Callan Long scored twice on the ground for the Ranchers, while Cayden Floyd, Keegan Hett, Gage Gilbert and Dawson Kautzman all scored one rushing touchdown.
Kelby Hett was 5-of-8 passing for 73 yards and three scores, with Keegan Hett grabbing four passes for 71 yards and three touchdowns.
Treg Thorstenson was 6-of-15 passing for 52 yards for the Tigers.
Harding County, 3-2, hosts No. 2 Lemmon/McIntosh Friday, while Dupree, 2-3, is at standing Rock/Selfridge, N.D., Friday.
