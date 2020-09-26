Lady Comets edge Rangers to stay unbeaten

Stevens wins own invitational

Rapid City Stevens came away with both team titles Saturday at the Rapid City Stevens Invitational cheer and dance competition at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

The Raiders were the grand champions in dance with 164 points, to 161.25 for Rapid City Central. Pierre laced third with 153.25, followed by Douglas/St. Thomas More at 117.25, Sturgis at 114.50 and Hort Springs with 54.50/.

Stevens also won pom and jazz, while Central won the hip hop competition.

Stevens came away with the grand champion title in cheer as well with 153.50 points, with Central second at 132.50 and Custer with 128 points. Hot springs was fourth with 115.50, followed by Belle Fourche with 112.50, Sturgis with 112, Douglas/St. Thomas More with 98 and Pierre with 94.

Girls tennis

Lady Comets pick up two wins in Pierre

Rapid City Christian came away with a pair of wins Saturday at the Pierre invitational, beating Pierre 7-2 and edging Huron 5-4.

Ella Hancock earned a pair of 10-0 wins for the Lady Comets at No. 1 singles, while Julia Anderson (No. 2) and Zeah Ryherd (No. 5) were also 2-0 on the day.