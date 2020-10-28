Lady Comets’ Freeland signs with Dordt College

Rapid City Christian senior Riley Freeland knows she will have to speed up her game for college, but that is exactly what she plans to do as she signed a letter-of-intent to compete for Dordt College.

Freeland signed with her entire Lady Comet team in attendance Wednesday afternoon at the Rapid City Christian gymnasium.

Freeland, the Lady Comets starting setter, said she liked the atmosphere at Dordt College, a NAIA school in Sioux Center, Iowa.

"I just loved how Coach (Chad) Hanson treated each of his girls and how he coached," said Freeland. "I got to experience that at a camp this past summer, so I got to see that first hand how he taught skills and just showed the girls hope and he loved them and that was encouraging to me.

"I also got to back again later in the summer and see him with his team, in his gym, with all of the other coaches and they were just shining lights for Jesus, and that was awesome for me to see."

The level of play will be a step up and Freeland said she is excited for the challenge.