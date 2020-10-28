Lady Comets’ Freeland signs with Dordt College

Rapid City Christian senior Riley Freeland knows she will have to speed up her game for college, but that is exactly what she plans to do as she signed a letter-of-intent to compete for Dordt College.
Freeland signed with her entire Lady Comet team in attendance Wednesday afternoon at the Rapid City Christian gymnasium.
Freeland, the Lady Comets starting setter, said she liked the atmosphere at Dordt College, a NAIA school in Sioux Center, Iowa.
"I just loved how Coach (Chad) Hanson treated each of his girls and how he coached," said Freeland. "I got to experience that at a camp this past summer, so I got to see that first hand how he taught skills and just showed the girls hope and he loved them and that was encouraging to me.
"I also got to back again later in the summer and see him with his team, in his gym, with all of the other coaches and they were just shining lights for Jesus, and that was awesome for me to see."
The level of play will be a step up and Freeland said she is excited for the challenge.
"I know it is a lot faster and it will definitely be a lot harder, a challenge I am willing to accept," she said. "The feedback he (Hanson) has given me is to be more explosive in the back row and at the net. I'm just working on speed and getting my sets quicker."
Rapid City Christian coach Elizabeth Kieffer said the Defenders are getting a good player.
"I love Riley, she has been a part of this program since the sixth grade.," Kieffer said. "I've seen her work incredibly hard. There is rarely a day that she does not have a volleyball in her hands."
The Lady Comets are 24-4 on the season and Freeland said her experience here has given her a chance to play in college.
"I've been around great girls and a lot of great talent on my teams, not only here but also in JO (Junior Olympics) and club," she said. "I've experienced great players all across the state has been huge for me."
Freeland plans to study business in college, although she said she isn't sure what direction she will go with that.
