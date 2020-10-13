Lady Comets get big win over Hot Springs

The Rapid City Christian volleyball team put the clamps on Hot Springs Tuesday night at hart Ranch.

The Lady Comets, who broke a two-game skid Monday night over Custer, held the Lady Bison to just 23 points in the three sets, winning 25-3, 25-12 and 25-8.

Olivia Kieffer led the Rapid city Christian hitters with 13 kills, while Abby Pierce added nine. Riley Freeland finished with 35 assists, while Tori Altstiel had seven serving aces and Emma Schultz added six aces.

No results were made available for Hot Springs, which fell to 5-12 and will host Douglas on Thursday.

Monday night in Custer, the Lady Comets rolled to a 25-16, 25-18 and 25-9 victory over the Wildcats.

Kieffer led the way in hitting for Rapid City Christian with 14 kills, while Pierce finished with nine kills and 12 digs. Altstiel had seven serving aces and three blocks and Freeland had 55 assists and six kills.

Rapid City Christian, 20-2, is at New Underwood Thursday and will compete in Melette at the Northwestern tournament on Saturday.

Custer, 9-7, hosts St. Thomas More Thursday.